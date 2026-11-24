Siwash the Duck during the Battle of Tarawa. Credit: USMC

She served as a mascot through three Pacific campaigns, earned a citation for bravery, and came home to help sell war bonds. As for the rooster at Tarawa, he should have left her alone.

Somewhere in a New Zealand pub in 1943, a U.S. Marine named Francis “Pappy” Fagan won a duck. If you’ve heard the story told over a poker table, so have others. A newspaper account published during the war says it was a raffle. Either way, Fagan left the pub with a live duck, and the artillerymen of the 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, had themselves a mascot.

The Marines named her Siwash after a fellow Marine’s nickname and gave her the rank of sergeant. She followed Fagan around and developed a taste for warm beer. In time, Americans would hear her on the radio, read about her in TIME, and turn out to see her. First, though, there was the matter of the rooster.

On November 20, 1943, the 2nd Marine Division launched its amphibious assault on Betio, a heavily fortified island in the Tarawa Atoll. The Marines fought under punishing fire for a foothold on the beach. In its account of the battle’s second day, the regiment’s history records how its feathered sergeant came ashore. The artillerymen had secured her to the barrel of a gun.

On the beach, Siwash encountered a red Japanese rooster. The official regimental history describes what followed as “beak-to-beak combat.” The rooster landed several pecks on the sergeant’s head. That was the high point of his afternoon. “Siwash whipped him and chased him 30 feet up the beach,” Fagan later told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You have to admire a man who could have made it 50 feet and figured his duck had done well enough with 30.

Then came the paperwork. The Marines recommended Siwash for a Purple Heart. What she received was a citation for bravery, written with a perfectly straight face, commending her for driving off the enemy and declining medical attention until the wounded men had been cared for. It referred to the sergeant as “he,” a point she eventually cleared up by laying an egg.

Tarawa was only the first of her three campaigns. At Saipan, according to TIME’s 1944 account, Siwash stayed aboard ship for the first few days. Her handlers explained that she’d been assigned to a working party. At Tinian, she made it ashore on the first day, and TIME credited her with capturing a small duck. The magazine had now reported on two of the sergeant’s encounters with enemy poultry. Only the rooster had required medical paperwork.

Back in the States, Siwash had a luncheon in her honor and made two radio appearances. Fagan took her on the road to promote war bonds, giving Americans who knew the Pacific campaign mostly through headlines a chance to meet the Marine and his famous duck. She spent her retirement at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, where she died in 1954.

Of all the souvenirs of her career, my favorite is a photograph taken aboard ship. Fagan sits by the rail with Siwash in his lap. Beside him, Corporal John Larson reaches over to pet her. It’s easy to picture Fagan telling that rooster story for the hundredth time. The photograph lets us see something quieter, too. A long way from home, one Marine held the duck so another could give her a scratch.

November 20–23, 2026, marked the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa. This Thanksgiving week, AMAC salutes the Marines, sailors and duck who fought there. We remember with gratitude those who never came home, and we’re glad the men who carried a duck across the Pacific left us this little piece of their lives.