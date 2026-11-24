We are sliding toward Socialism; the climb out will be steep. From California to New York City to Maine, Socialists seek to change how young people think and how they perceive government. They do not want it limited; they want more of it.

Factually and historically, and in founding documents, the Republic is about limiting government, not expanding it. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are clear. Socialists mock them, belittle our achievements, and want to upend the Nation’s institutions.

I have spent time in 50 countries, some “Socialist.” The Scandinavian countries are not Socialist, but capitalist – competitive, non-planned economies, small and non-diverse. Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland do not call themselves Socialist.

Recently, one of my children was studying in Latvia, a former Soviet satellite. To get diverse foods, we travelled to Finland. The difference was huge. Latvia is still post-Soviet poor – few choices; Finland is capitalist rich – lots of choices.

Having spent time in “Socialist” countries - the Soviet Union, Soviet-dominated Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, and East Germany to Laos, TEN (10) RULES explain how “Socialism” works – how it replaces freedom with fear.

First, Socialism entices conformity, then encourages it, finally forces it on the culture, subject to punishment for non-conformity. The core principle is simple. To Government – unlike to God, family, and yourself – you are not individually important. You are part of the mass, part of the human globe.

Elites in Socialist societies tell you what to do, what is good for you, and force you to do what they want, which amounts to what is good for the elites, the party, and those holding concentrated power by fear.

Second, Socialism divides and conquers, borrowing on Ceasar’s maxim, causing people to distrust and dislike each other, become jealous, over time divide on each other. People conform to be safe.

Socialism spreads disdain for individuality, for anyone who is different, anyone who steps out of line, who is a non-conformist, who looks at things and thinks his or her own thoughts. Socialism feeds envy and jealousy, hatred of individuality, then mocks it, prevents it, and punishes it.

Third, Socialism fundamentally misunderstands capitalism. Those who push Socialism do not understand that jobs created by those who mix labor and capital add value and benefit all. They do not see capitalism as responding to market demand, do not see that one group has “wants” that another is paid to meet, allowing them to then satisfy their own “wants” with money earned.

Socialism misunderstands that capitalism is a dynamic process of competing to improve incomes, outputs, and prosperity, not monopolies, but invention, rewards for work, helping people to get ahead materially, emotionally, and spiritually by using their skills to generate outcomes they seek.

Fourth, Socialism imagines coercion and fear can replace accomplishment, dignity, productivity, and pride in workmanship, and the freedom to define a mission and perform it well. They never do.

Fifth, Socialism sees religion as the enemy, especially New and Old Testament faiths, competitors to the elites running centralized government; if fidelity to God comes before Socialism, God is out.

Sixth, Socialism reduces individual rights, the freedoms of speech, worship, self-protection, due process, freedom from government intrusions – by concentrating power in unaccountable elites. With Socialism, there are no checks, because there is no institution left to force accountability.

Seventh, Socialism redefines recognized, God-given rights – including timeless rights in our Bill of Rights – as Government-given, which allows the Socialist Government to take them away.

Eighth, Socialism is threatened by family loyalty, which is deeper than loyalty to the State. Accordingly, Socialism weakens and divides families, creating loyalty to government in the young.

Ninth, Socialism increases control by discouraging private initiative, earned wealth, and companies that pay well. Instead, it forces reliance on the State, replacing independence with dependence.

Finally, Socialism replaces the culture of individuality, self-reliance, pride in work, and growth, with an inescapable fear of Government, pushing a hard-to-escape, culture-wide “cult of resentment,” or in Marxist terms “class warfare.”

Having spent time in Socialist countries, reality is clear. Once a nation slides into Socialism, fear, poverty, dependence, and coercion make the climb out steep. Better not to slide.