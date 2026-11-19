If recent media reports are to be believed, some Republican lawmakers are considering an immigration “deal” with Democrats that would include mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. Such a move would not only be disastrous for border security, it would also be a slap in the face to every Republican voter who has spent the last decade demanding immigration enforcement.

According to Blaze Media, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) is touting growing Republican support for her “Dignidad” or "Dignity" Act, a bill that she introduced alongside Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX).

Salazar, who has notably criticized the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions, sells the legislation as a “compromise.” It would provide funding for border security and require employers to verify employees’ immigration status in exchange for shielding most illegal aliens present in the country since January 1, 2021, from deportation. It would also provide these illegal aliens with employment and travel authorization so long as they are not felons and agree to pay a small “restitution payment,” submit to background checks, and provide biometric data.

Salazar claims that her legislation is not a mass amnesty bill. But it literally grants amnesty from immigration consequences to millions of illegal aliens. It is the definition of mass amnesty.

As George Fishman of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) points out, “The Dignity Act grants first-tier amnesty (green cards) to somewhere between 2.5 and 2.7 million illegal aliens (Dreamers) who came to the U.S. before January 2, 2021.” Fishman then goes on to explain, “The Dignity Act grants second-tier amnesty (work permits) to somewhere around 11.8 million illegal aliens who came to the U.S. before January 1, 2021.”

However, despite the fact that securing the border and mass deportations were a central plank of the agenda that swept Republicans back into power in 2024, 20 GOP lawmakers have astonishingly co-sponsored this legislation. (Although, as Breitbart reported, many of them lost re-election earlier this month.)

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) has astutely recognized that the Dignidad Act “would bring mass deportations to an essential halt as illegal aliens flood the courts with their ‘dignity’ claims whether they're eligible or not.”

But that’s not all. ABC News reported on Wednesday that Democrats also intend to introduce another bill that would establish a 10-year expiration date on final orders of removal. This means that if an immigration judge orders an illegal alien removed from the country, as long as he or she can remain in the country for 10 years, that order is rendered null and void. There is some speculation that enough Senate Republicans might join Democrats to cross the 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass this legislation as well.

It is difficult to overstate the chaos and perverse incentives that both of these bills would create. Imagine the mad rush to the border the moment the rest of the world finds out that as long as they can evade authorities for 10 years, they are home free.

When it comes to the Dignidad Act, Republicans can pass all the border security and employment verification laws they want, but as the Biden administration showed, as soon as Democrats win back the White House, they will simply ignore the requirements and shift the money toward facilitating rather than stopping mass illegal immigration.

It’s a win-win for Democrats. In exchange for Republicans having more money to do what the Trump administration is already doing very effectively (keeping the border closed), Democrats get to stop mass deportations, grant mass amnesty to millions of illegals, and then simply re-open the border the next time they control the executive branch.

Meanwhile, on the 10-year bill, it is important to note that if an illegal alien has final orders of removal, it almost certainly means that an immigration judge has found his or her asylum claim fraudulent, meaning that they have no legal right to remain in the country.

Allowing these individuals to remain anyway makes the asylum system completely meaningless. The country might as well just open the borders, let anyone in, and so long as they commit no additional crimes for 10 years, allow them to stay indefinitely.

Any “compromise” by Republicans that includes amnesty for illegal aliens would simply be rewarding Democrats for decades of bad behavior. Republicans should not have to compromise because they are merely enforcing the laws that are on the books. Democrats are essentially demanding that the GOP legitimize the four years of border insanity under the Biden administration.

What pro-amnesty Republicans seem to fail to understand (or simply don’t care about) is that Democrats want millions of illegal aliens pouring across the border. Their ultimate goal is to replace the native population of America with newcomers whom Democrats believe they can bribe and control with promises of endless “free” stuff paid for by taxpayers.

Pro-amnesty Republicans also don’t seem to understand that border security and strict immigration enforcement are winning issues if they are messaged correctly. The corporate media has done a good job demonizing the Trump administration’s enforcement actions, but do not forget that it was Trump’s huge advantage over Biden/Harris on immigration that helped him win back the White House.

The GOP has almost completely abandoned the economic argument that more than justifies its border and immigration agenda. Even if illegal aliens do not commit violent crimes, they drive down wages for American workers and drive up the cost of everything else, most notably housing. Illegal aliens also drain welfare and other public resources, crowd hospital emergency rooms, and cost programs like Medicaid billions of dollars per year.

With “affordability” still a top concern among voters, Republicans need to prosecute that case and point out that any mass amnesty bill is by default an anti-affordability bill.

Amnesty is just the first step. The next is full citizenship and voting rights – handing Democrats permanent political power. If Republicans cave on mass amnesty, they are not only signing their own political death warrant, but undermining American sovereignty and the rule of law itself.