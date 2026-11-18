President Donald Trump has for years argued that tough tariffs would ultimately open foreign markets rather than close them. And in Thailand, his "America First" wager is beginning to produce the kind of results for which rural America has long been waiting.

"This is an incredible victory for both countries," Trump said Tuesday in Manila after signing a joint statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The joint statement confirms the two countries have substantially concluded negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. Trump said Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on U.S. exports, a goal he said Washington had been after for years.

He also said Thailand would remove barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry, and buy an estimated $2.6 billion in additional U.S. farm products.

The relationship carries weight on both sides of the Pacific: the United States is Thailand's largest export market, taking 24% of its shipments this year, and Thailand has been a major non-NATO ally since 2003.

Following the Money

For American farmers, the math is significant. A U.S. trade report found Thailand's average agricultural tariff ran 28.3%, far above its 7% rate on non-farm goods. Thailand imported roughly $23.5 billion in agricultural goods in 2025, with the U.S. supplying $1.66 billion of that.

That means the pledged $2.6 billion in new purchases would exceed everything American farmers sold there last year, though the timeline for those purchases hasn't been spelled out.

The deal also builds on earlier wins. Last year, Thailand reopened its market to apples from Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, an opportunity the U.S. Agriculture Department valued at roughly $5 million a year. Lifting barriers on ethanol and poultry now extends those gains deep into the Corn Belt and the South's poultry country.

"No one wins more than American agriculture," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said last year after the first round of Southeast Asian deals.

From 36% to Zero

Tuesday's statement caps more than a year of pressure and bargaining. Thailand initially faced a threatened 36% tariff in 2025 before Washington lowered it to 19%. The two sides unveiled a framework at the October 2025 ASEAN summit, the same day Trump co-signed a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, and that framework envisioned eliminating tariffs on nearly all U.S. goods. The truce proved short-lived, but the trade talks kept moving.

The moment also brings Trump full circle. At the 2017 ASEAN gathering in Manila, he pledged bilateral deals with any Indo-Pacific nation willing to follow fair and reciprocal rules. Nine years later, in the same city, he's closing one.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has framed the strategy plainly, saying the deals show "America can maintain tariffs to shrink the goods trade deficit while opening new markets" for American producers.

What Comes Next

The deal isn't done yet. Both governments must now complete internal processes before the agreement can be signed and take effect. The statement itself includes no tariff rates or purchase figures, so the specifics so far come from Trump's remarks.

Skeptics of the broader tariff strategy remain.

The U.S. goods deficit with Thailand widened 58%, to $71.9 billion in 2025. Greer pushed back on critics this week in a Wall Street Journal letter, rebutting an op-ed arguing that Americans paid for the tariffs and that allies retaliated.

Supporters argue deals like the Thailand one are precisely how that deficit gets closed over time.

The timing matters too. The trip is Trump's first abroad since his Republican Party's midterm losses, and the Thailand win gives him momentum heading into Thursday's first-ever trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

If Manila is any indication, Trump intends to arrive with trade results in hand.

Reprinted with Permission from Just the News - by Amanda Head