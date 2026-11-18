Democrats haven’t even been sworn into their new congressional majority, and already their most enthusiastic supporters are marching in the streets.

Unfortunately for Americans, the supporters are illegal aliens, and they’re marching north through Mexico.

Just days after Democrats swept the midterm elections, a caravan of nearly 2,000 migrants set off from southern Mexico, convinced that Democrats might soon pry open America’s borders once again.

“We believe the Democrats will help us,” explained one Nicaraguan migrant who had previously been deported from the United States.

He’s not wrong to think so.

Thousands of Third World migrants share the same hopeful sentiment now that Democrats recaptured congressional majorities and key offices in border states like Texas.

“There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, a way for us to get in,” one migrant explained.

Another was even more optimistic: “We know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost.”

That’s a pretty astute political analysis from someone who isn’t even eligible to vote in American elections: more illegal immigration does, in fact, mean more Democrat supporters.

And then there’s 73-year-old Narciso Aparicio, who also said he believes that the change in Congress means the border will soon be open. “We have faith in God that [Democrats] will help us,” he said.

The migrants’ expectations are completely rational to anyone who has been listening to what Democrats are saying.

Fresh from their election victory, Democrats such as Representative Ayanna Pressley have declared that Democrats have a mandate to “abolish ICE” and “shut down detention centers.”

Representative Rashida Tlaib offered a characteristically calm and nuanced assessment: “Abolish ICE now!”

And Representative Delia Ramirez went one better, promising to “dismantle DHS and abolish ICE.”

Why stop there? Perhaps Democrats could abolish the Border Patrol, tear down the wall, and replace the Statue of Liberty’s torch with a big flashing neon VACANCY sign.

The most consequential developments may be happening in Texas, where Democrats have captured the governor’s mansion for the first time in more than three decades.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has dismissed strict border enforcement as a “dog-and-pony show,” while the incoming Democrat lieutenant governor says Texas law enforcement should not be “aiding and abetting ICE.”

Aiding and abetting!

In most countries, police officers who cooperate with federal law enforcement are considered to be doing their jobs. In the new blue Texas, apparently they’re accomplices to a crime.

This is no small matter. Texas shares more than 1,200 miles of border with Mexico, and the state spent billions of its own taxpayers’ dollars to secure the border when the Biden administration threw it open. Texas’s joint operations between state and federal law enforcement have played a huge role in shutting down illegal immigration and drug smuggling across the region.

If the new Democrat leadership begins dismantling that cooperation, it could undermine years of progress and create precisely the kind of enforcement gaps that the cartels are eager to exploit.

The good news is that one very big obstacle is still in Democrats’ way. President Trump remains president, and his administration has made clear that a change in congressional leadership does not mean a change in border policy.

Border czar Tom Homan declared, “We’re not giving one inch on this border.” Trump himself warned Mexico to stop the caravans and threatened to double tariffs if it failed to act.

Democrats spent the entire campaign telling Americans that the election was about affordability. Indeed, voters were upset about the high cost of groceries, housing, and gasoline, and Republicans paid an enormous political price for failing to address those concerns.

Yet just weeks after the election, Democrats have decided that their top priority should be throwing the border wide open.

Democrats are making a colossal mistake by confusing a protest vote against tough economic times with a blank check for their entire progressive agenda. If this is a sign of things to come, Democrats will overplay their hand in the next two years and face a shellacking in 2028.

And the migrants marching north through Mexico may be making a similar mistake. A Democrat Congress cannot simply open the border while President Trump occupies the Oval Office.

At the same time, the danger is real. A secure border depends not only on laws and enforcement, but also on sending the right message. When would-be illegal aliens sincerely believe Democrats will let them into the country, protect them from deportation, and give them free education, welfare, and healthcare, that belief alone can encourage thousands more to make the journey.

We’ve seen what happens when Washington sends the wrong signals. Under Joe Biden, millions of migrants crashed across the southern border like a tidal wave. Some were genuinely looking for a better life, although they pushed wages down and the price of everything else up. Others, as tragic cases like that of Laken Riley showed, came for far more nefarious purposes.

Americans have no desire to repeat that disaster.

Yes, Democrats won on Election Night. But someone should remind them—and their amigos caravanning through Mexico—that Donald Trump is still president.