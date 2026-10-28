President Donald Trump’s deportation policies have been a huge contributing factor to falling national crime rates. But rogue judges have been working overtime to undermine those efforts and ensure that the Biden administration’s reckless border policies are made permanent.

An underreported, toxic phenomenon is how rogue, open-borders judges in sanctuary cities warp crime statistics to thwart deportations. Even worse, they are putting the public at further risk to serve their destructive ideological goals.

A report released by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday sheds light on this phenomenon by describing how rogue New York City district attorneys instruct their prosecutors to seek lesser prosecutions for illegal aliens and foreign nationals to shield them from potential deportation.

“District Attorneys Melinda Katz, Darcel Clark, Alvin Bragg, Eric Gonzalez, and Michael McMahon ensure prosecutors in their offices give preferential treatment to foreign nationals based solely on their immigration status—all so that criminal aliens can avoid deportation and remain in the United States indefinitely,” a Judiciary Committee press release stated.

Bragg, the notoriously soft-on-crime district attorney who tried to put Trump in jail, has admitted, according to the House report, that “’ consider[ing] any likely immigration consequences’ is ‘appropriate’ in cases involving foreign nationals.”

“Bragg previously specified in a January 2022 memorandum that his office would ‘seek dispositions that avoid immigration consequences for all misdemeanors, and all felonies for which non-carceral outcomes are the presumptive outcome,’” the report said.

The report also accused Clark, a Bronx district attorney, of training prosecutors to allow and even encourage “the consideration of immigration consequences in cases involving aggravated felonies, crimes against children, domestic violence, strangulation, and firearms offenses.”

Even more, according to the report, her office trained prosecutors “to conceal certain facts from the record of conviction and pursue alternative charges so that aliens remain eligible to stay in the United States.”

The report provided a screenshot of Clark’s “Immigration-Conscious Plea Bargaining: A Prosecutor’s Guide,” which laid out three “strategies” to help undermine deportation. The strategies were “1. Avoid ‘Conviction ’; 2. Avoid Aggravated Felony 3. Offer a Non-Deportable Offense.” The strategy guide includes a simple graphic that looked like a football play.

That’s how blatantly they are trying to help illegal aliens do an end run around our laws.

Katz’s office, the report noted, tells prosecutors to use “extreme caution” when dealing with illegal aliens and advises them to “not get caught up in the label of [f]elonies, [m]isdemeanors” when dealing with cases regarding “criminal alien defendants,” according to the report.

She also employed an “immigration specialist” to help “navigate through plea options and assist in framing dispositions that will prevent unwanted immigration consequences.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has, for the last decade, the report said, implemented a policy “aimed at minimizing collateral immigration consequences of criminal convictions, particularly for misdemeanor and other low-level offenses.” It further said Gonzalez has “boasted” that he secures “plea deals with immigrant defendants that allowed them to avoid deportation.”

Besides the outrageous undermining of U.S. immigration laws, these kinds of decisions have had deadly consequences, as those convicted of artificially lesser crimes went on to commit far bigger ones.

This report kept the focus on New York City, but the phenomenon of DAs seeking lesser charges for illegal aliens to stymie immigration enforcement isn’t relegated to the Big Apple. Leftist judges have been openly using such tactics for a long time in sanctuary cities across the country. And it’s reasonable to assume that what the House Judiciary unearthed is only the tip of the iceberg.

Don’t think that an open-border leftist judge will necessarily pause before giving a dangerous individual a lesser sentence to avoid punishment if it serves his or her ideological purpose.

In April 2025, former Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan obstructed federal agents attempting to arrest a Mexican illegal alien outside her courtroom. A federal jury convicted her of obstruction. In July, she was fined $5,000, but received no prison time.

Is it hard to imagine other leftist judges would take the simpler path of stretching the law to allow favored groups, like illegal aliens, to break it? No.

And this is the “hidden” effect of sanctuary jurisdictions.

Potentially dangerous, criminal illegal aliens are given yet another way to skirt the law. They do so by getting more favorable treatment than an American citizen, a true perversion of equal rights under the law if there ever was one.

These tactics make Americans less safe, distort the overall picture regarding crime and illegal immigration, and make a mockery of the rule of law.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - by Jarrett Stepman