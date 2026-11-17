Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer just led his party to a historic victory in the midterms, as Democrats flipped nine seats and will command a 56-44 majority in the upper chamber. But in a highly unusual development, Schumer is facing a stiff challenge from progressive Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland to lead the caucus – the latest evidence of growing power among the party’s far-left wing.

Typically following electoral success, particularly in such sweeping fashion, the leader of the winning party has an easy path to power. That is the case this year for Hakeem Jeffries, who is facing virtually no opposition to become the next Speaker of the House. But progressives have not rolled out the same red carpet for Schumer.

Van Hollen announced his decision to challenge Schumer for Majority Leader in a post on X claiming that “Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people and fueled by political corruption.” He explained that Democrats “need new leadership.”

Democrat leadership elections are currently set for December 1, although rumors have swirled that Schumer could move them to as soon as this week. Van Hollen’s allies have cited such speculation as a sign of weakness from Schumer, claiming that he fears more defections from his list of supporters over the next few weeks.

Schumer has largely dismissed the threat from Van Hollen, claiming that he has the votes to win. But Van Hollen says that at least 15 Democrats have privately told him they plan to back him over Schumer. He will need at least 28 votes to win.

According to a tracker from Punchbowl News, Schumer has 15 public endorsements compared to Van Hollen’s five. Three more Senate Democrats have also said they won’t vote for Schumer. That leaves 33 Democrats uncommitted.

Van Hollen has the support of high-profile Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as incoming freshman Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan. Newcomers Adam Hamilton of Kansas, Annie Andrews of South Carolina, and Troy Jackson of Maine have also said they won’t vote for Schumer. Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren, another powerful voice in the progressive wing of the party, remains uncommitted as well.

As of now, Schumer is undoubtedly still the favorite in the race. But his situation may be far more precarious than he is willing to admit. Leadership elections are often about momentum – no one wants to be stuck backing a losing horse and thus end up on the outs with the new leader. If more senators publicly back Van Hollen, things could snowball out of control for Schumer.

Van Hollen’s challenge is also a sign of just how extreme the Democrat Party has become in recent years. Schumer is hardly a moderate – the New Yorker led a major effort to abolish the filibuster in 2022 in order to ban Voter ID and enact a federal takeover of elections, supported the Biden administration’s student loan bailout, rammed through a $1.2 trillion climate bill, backs anti-Second Amendment legislation, and supports legislation legalizing late-term elective abortions nationwide. Even just a decade ago, Schumer’s record since 2020 would’ve made him one of the most far-left senators in the caucus.

But in today’s Democrat Party, amid the rising power of self-avowed socialists, even that is not enough. Progressives have lambasted Schumer for failing to secure an extension of the COVID-era expanded Obamacare subsidies, withholding an endorsement of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, voting against blocking arms sales to Israel, and backing more moderate candidates in Democrat primaries. Speculation has swirled that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could launch a primary challenge against him in 2028.

Van Hollen, first elected to the Senate in 2016, entered the chamber as a relatively unknown rank-and-file Democrat. But he clearly sensed opportunity within the party’s far-left flank and has gone out of his way to establish himself as a progressive true believer.

Perhaps his most infamous overture to the progressive base came last year when the Trump administration deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien with suspected ties to the vicious criminal gang MS-13. Abrego Garcia has been accused of human smuggling and domestic abuse, yet the media portrayed him as a sympathetic “Maryland father.” Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador and was photographed sipping margaritas with Abrego Garcia.

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Schumer may indeed win another term as Senate Majority Leader. But Van Hollen’s insurgent campaign shows that complete allegiance to progressive orthodoxy has become the new litmus test by which every Democrat elected official is judged.

Even if Van Hollen loses, he has already sent a clear message that Schumer is on thin ice with his party. Electoral success is no longer enough. Democrats demand nothing less than the total transformation of the country – from mass amnesty and open borders extremism to packing the Supreme Court, adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states, socializing the healthcare system, and enacting all manner of far-left policies.

Ultimately, the outcome of the leadership battle may not really matter. Democrats are all-in on the progressive agenda either way – a truly terrifying prospect for the American people.