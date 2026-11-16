I took another sip of coffee. When you least expect it, nature drives a point home and restores common sense. These days, I wake, make coffee, sit outside, and often watch the animals – who have no idea about politics, taxes, or regulations. They only care about the coming winter.

This morning, an unusual display got my attention. Why I had never seen this before, having watched deer, doves, moose, mice, foxes, beaver, and birds, I am not sure.

Before my eyes, two squirrels were at work, one high in a pine before me, fast to catch winter winds, the other climbing up and down with leaves in his mouth.

As I watched, the leaf collector took his time among the fallen leaves until he found one he liked. He would examine it, put it in his mouth, find three or four more, then reclimb the tree, scrambling out on a branch 80 feet up where his mate waited. They tucked the leaves into a wedge, where one branch became three.

Their focus was building winter quarters for comfort, a perch from which they could descend to dig acorns, collect pinecones, and easily raid my bird feeders.

As I watched these two industrious rodents, incisors nimble enough to crack nuts, open seeds, and carry leaves, I thought how different their regulatory environment was from the one faced by humans trying – right here – to build a decent home.

The squirrels were not told how many leaves to carry, what kind they could use, how high to begin, how far out on the branch to start. They were not told to get a dozen permits before collecting leaves, another dozen before wedge stuffing.

They were not restricted to pine, oak, or maple, not forced to wear safety equipment to climb, or safety glasses to build, not taxed by the leaf, tree type, or branch size, height of their enterprise, number of leaves used, size of nest.

They were not told their nest would be assessed each year, revalued ever upward, that forest police would be taxing them at higher rates for earlier work, or that they needed protection from the sun, rain, snow, eagles, osprey, or winter winds.

Funny enough, while I am not a squirrel, I noted they had wisely chosen a branch on the southwest side of the tree, trunk shielding them from Nor’easters. On the other hand, they were out rather far and could get rocked by southwest winds.

But that was their choice; they were free to make it. Whatever their thinking, this was their nest, their safety and comfort. They were unregulated in how and where to build.

There was method to their madness, since they chose only certain leaves, discarding others. They were close enough to my birdfeeders for an easy winter commute, far enough up to avoid ground predators, low enough to avoid eagles.

They were not told that falling was a hazard forest police would protect them from, not told eagles could wangle their way down, not told to take out wind insurance, not told their labor would be taxed at two-thirds the rate beavers were taxed.

They were not told their home would be inspected, might be in a flood zone, or to teach their kits to beg acorns, that chattering must stop at a certain hour, that loud disputes disturbed the owls and would trigger a visit from the forest police, or that blueberries, come next summer, were off limits.

They were not told they would be fined for walking among poison ivy for their own good, or to allow chipmunks and mice to raid their acorns, since they were smaller. They were not told acorns not eaten by March 1st would be confiscated.

They were not regulated at all, not taxed, fined, or forced to use leaves and twigs with liability warnings about leaves that tear, branches that break if not used properly.

No, these two industrious squirrels were free, free to build their dream home without government intrusion, and loving it. Freedom is a wonderful thing, if only we remember. I took another sip of coffee, resolved to write about squirrel freedom.