Nationally, many look around in moments like this – when our values are challenged, seemingly kicked aside by modernity – and wonder if America will prevail. We wonder if all the sacrifice, respect, hard work, risk-taking, love of nation, and firmness of faith that built this country will “long endure.” In such times, I go to the touchstones, like my faith.

The other night, my daughter said whimsically, “Dad, let’s watch ‘Chariots of Fire’ again.” We are both distance runners, know hard work and its many rewards, know faith inspires us, carries us along, lifts us up when things look dark. “Let’s do that!” I said.

The verse that became epic in that true-to-life film, centered on the Scottish 1924 Olympic gold medalist (400 meters) Eric Liddell, who died as a missionary in China, and the English and Jewish 1924 Olympic gold medalist (100 meters) Harold Abrahams, is Isaiah 40:31 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab).

That single verse sticks with me as few others, lifts me in the hardest times and fights, keeps me fighting, and invariably ignites in me the hope for the future. “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Here is a great truth.

Other verses are equally uplifting, worth consulting when things do not – in the moment – go as we wish, when we are challenged to part with truth and refuse. Another is Jeremiah 29:11 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab). “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a future and a hope.”

Again, there is Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit,” and Romans 5:3-4 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab). “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.”

Elsewhere, hope is found in Hebrews 11:1 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab). “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen,” and the famous call to simpler things, strong and uplifting things, things that make all current worries pale, 1 Corinthians 13:13 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab). “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

So, there it is: all things must be kept in perspective, truth and striving, but also faith, hope and love, which outshine all earthly prizes, especially love.

In a practical sense, in my daily life, the recent campaign notwithstanding, I will resume what have been lifetime habits, will care for those in need, write for those who need encouragement, visit addiction and recovery centers, work with youth and veteran groups, and I will be grateful every day for the chance to do so.

And about that movie. We watched it again with a huge uplift of inspiration. If you have not recently sat down, put the world on hold and rewatch “Chariots of Fire,” with that epic verse from Isaiah, there alone is food enough for faith, a wonderful way ahead.