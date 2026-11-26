Thanksgiving is one of those all-American days when – God willing – we slow down, get time with friends and family, recall our nation’s extraordinary history, the importance of gratitude, and share the love. What can possibly be said – 425 years after the first Thanksgiving? Maybe just thank you!

We who love our Nation, who know our blessings, who feel forever indebted to those who came before us – the daring discoverers, faithful and determined pilgrims, those who showed us how to believe and persist, how to reach outward, turning goodness and sacrifice into history – we love this day, and we celebrate it with a warm heart.

Most remember learning early and never forgetting the intrepid nature of the Pilgrims, their desire for religious liberty, their resolve to live by the Word and stick it out when others would not have. We remember their overtures and the Indian response, stories of that first Thanksgiving in 1621.

Many know that the lives of the Plymouth settlers and Wampanoag people were not just met that day, but that peace between European and Indian tribes persisted for nearly a hundred years. Most may recall that Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the Thanksgiving holiday in 1863, mid-Civil War.

Today, we wrestle a different kind of challenge, storm, or war – not a physical one, although some will get weather, but a cultural one, a loss of the historical and cultural horizon, an inability to hold tight to the spirit that bound the Plymouth Colony and Wampanoag, to see ourselves in others.

An interesting thought experiment: What would we hear if we asked – without reference to any specific issues – general advice from William Bradford or the Wampanoag diplomat Squanto?

Bradford, who knew a level of loss, suffering, misery – and resilience – few today have experienced or ever will, offered “gratitude in spite of” challenges, and was clear about his faith. Thanksgiving was about thanking God for their survival and the bounty, including native friendships.

Bradford wrote: “Thus, out of small beginnings greater things have been produced, by His hand that made all things of nothing … so the light here kindled hath shown unto many…” So, Bradford would likely encourage us to look forward as much as back, have faith, and keep kindling light.

He also wrote: “Let them, therefore, praise the Lord because He is good and His mercies endure forever …” He would likely remind us of humility, gratitude for mercy, and the need to pass it forward.

Squanto, meanwhile, was of a wholly different culture, one that recognized a Creator, but – like the pantheists – worshiped the entire universe and earth as part of it. He allegedly said something like: “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children. Let us walk gently together” and “The hand that opens in greeting is stronger than the fist that strikes in anger.”

Just as the words of Bradford convey gratitude for the Creator, so Squanto’s words convey something like the Old Testament’s Micah 6:8: “What does the Lord require of me? To act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with my God.”

Two vastly different cultures could agree – that first Thanksgiving and after – on gratitude for their respective God’s mercy, the bounty they shared, each other, and friendship. These are not the end of survival, the end of the story, or the end of conflict, but they are a beginning. In the spirit of those who celebrated that first Thanksgiving, and everyone since, gratitude and mercy are a start.