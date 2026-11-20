How do you change a culture resistant to change, ambivalent to truth? How do you inspire work in an age of dependence, enamored with socialism? How do you brighten darkness? You light fires – fires in the mind, fires in the heart, fires that illuminate what needs to be seen. You communicate in fresh, new ways.

As we look around, today’s challenge is to communicate truth in ways that make it matter, pry open closed hearts and minds, and get people to question again, think again.

One of my favorite promoters of truth is the author of “The Little Prince” and “Wind, Sand and Stars,” a whimsical French author and pilot named Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. He had a gift for saying truth gently, diagonally, getting us to listen.

“If you want to build a ship, don’t summon people to buy wood, prepare tools, distribute jobs, and organize the work; teach people the yearning for the wide, boundless ocean.” Open hearts, make people think and dream; then they act.

In an age of mounting cynicism, rapid judgment, where everything is reduced to a personal attack, an agitating sign, a curse, or worse, truth still exists. It must be sought.

Here is how to advance the cause. First, reclaim the art of conversation, cheerfully engaging in what another Frenchman, Alex de Tocqueville, called problem solving with “the uncomfortable face to face.” He thought this was America’s genius.

Americans in the 1830s – facing vast differences, bigger than ours today – were somehow willing to pursue truth, a good outcome, with candor missing in Europe.

In effect, Europeans were still in a blind age, preoccupied with class, wealth, power, and put-downs, unable to get to a fair contest of ideas. They could not tolerate, let alone process, criticism. Americans were not so handicapped.

Unfortunately, today we have become the old Europeans, handicapped by pettiness, political tags, and self-imposed isolation. We have slipped backward into snap judgment, exaggerated differences, forgetting our common history and rights.

So, the beginning of wisdom is to want wisdom, be willing to suffer slights, insults, and boring tropes long enough to create a conversation, opening closed minds.

Second, once the conversation is begun, we have to sustain it. How? While running to be Maine’s Governor, a thought occurred to me, simple: Invite critics to have a real conversation. It worked. They came, we talked, common ground was found.

But how do we sustain such things, not dare to talk but sustain the talking? How do we do this in pursuit of common ground, truths, recognition of shared views?

The only way is to demonstrate what you want to see others do – with patience. This is what de Tocqueville recognized as our cultural genius, our melting pot. We were bound by the idea that respect for each other’s freedom preserved our own.

After daring to start conversations with those who differ, we must model patience, restarting competition within the culture to see who can be more patient, listen better, process thought better, and adjust – causing others to do the same.

If you think such a thing is impossible, go back to our Constitutional Convention – reread “Miracle in Philadelphia” by Catherine Drinker Bowen, some of James Madison’s notes of that miraculous summer, when roughcut men shaped America.

What is the one truth that defined our Constitutional Convention? Men who differed, even despised each other, were united in the mission to find the truth, make it real. Not once in those hard months did any member criticize another for changing their mind. They listened, processed, and wanted to get to the right answer.

Imagine if we made that our purpose today. Imagine if we competed to be more patient, more listening, best at processing facts, seeking answers. There is the hope: America’s genius. “Teach people the yearning for the wide, boundless ocean.”