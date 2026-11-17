Conservatism is harder to market than giving away free stuff or socialism. Why? Because it requires thinking. You must understand facts, reasoning, and history to be conservative. Socialism is just a bribe for your vote. Free stuff is never free.

Winston Churchill once wrote: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy; its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” Dependence creates that misery.

What Churchill understood – the definer of the “Iron Curtain,” who well knew communism – is that socialism is a cult of resentment, ignorance, and dependence.

The lie in socialism is easy. It pretends to be equality, while allowing wealthy elites –elites often made wealthy by socialism – to control others, giving the masses just enough to induce dependence, then keeping opposition down with violence.

Independent thought, freedoms in our Bill of Rights, individual responsibility for your destiny – and freedom to pursue it – are enemies of socialism. To socialists, God is the state. All others – liberty, Christianity – must be vilified, are threats.

In short, the easy way forward, once socialism begins to rise, is to go along, minimize what government will take, stay clear of consequences tied to resistance, accept fear as normal, vaguely think it might be reversible, until it clearly is not.

The way socialists advance is to sell “utopia,” heaven on earth, everything for free, capitalists will pay, and worth giving up all your rights for. History teaches that course is a death trap, the end of all freedom, ultimately fatal; it is always fatal.

The bigger problem conservatives face is selling common sense that must be explained, because explaining takes a willing listener, one who understands the use in listening, the value of facts, reason, and the importance of history.

At the start, you must ask someone who hates high property taxes to understand that these local taxes are pushed up by state government mandating towns do things for which they have no money. Without money to pay, property taxes go up.

On increasing income taxes and how they hurt the economy – the conservative must explain that government overspends, pushes pet projects and ideological aims with your money – credits socialism with your money, and demands more.

Missing is the fact that a dollar left in the economy – after YOU earn it – is both more fair to you and can be used to buy something that the seller then uses to make or buy something, creating a multiplier effect. A dollar taken by government – which makes nothing – buys a piece of a bureaucrat.

So, higher income taxes slow the economy, reduce jobs, cause layoffs to pay taxes, while producing nothing. Over time, businesses leave high-tax states for low-tax states, and young people and those who want to keep what they earn leave also.

On energy costs, the idea that funding things that are inefficient is good is nonsense, as is the idea that such systems – like solar or wind – should be paid for by those who do not use them and get cheaper energy from natural gas – is pure socialism, imagining forcing behavior change is good, you pay for ideology.

Likewise, government can either lower costs by keeping the public safe, stopping things like drug trafficking, mass addiction (very costly), and illegal activities – from felonies to illegal immigration – or it can look the other way, pay many times more in crime, fear, and people leaving.

When it comes to fraud, the idea is similar. People can either trust their leaders – seeing they are honest – or come to hate their leaders for stealing tax dollars, either in self-dealing to family and friends, or for buying votes to stay in power.

Here is the rub: The time it took you to read this short explanation of facts, reason and history – of which there is lots to confirm good outcomes from lower taxes, smaller government, and safer streets – is more than the average voter promised free stuff for nothing will spend. The challenge is to convey truth in fresh ways, helping people avoid the lie of socialism. In short, free stuff is never free.