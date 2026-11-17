Retiring before 65 can mean more time for travel, family, and the things you've been looking forward to, but it can also create an important question: What will you do for health insurance until Medicare begins?

Medicare eligibility generally starts at age 65, so early retirees may need coverage for several months or even years. Fortunately, there are several options worth considering.

ACA Marketplace Coverage

For many early retirees, the Health Insurance Marketplace is a good place to start. Losing job-based health insurance generally qualifies you for a Special Enrollment Period, allowing you to enroll outside the annual Open Enrollment Period.

Depending on your household income and other eligibility factors, you may also qualify for premium tax credits that reduce your monthly premium. Keep in mind that taxable retirement-account withdrawals can affect the income used to determine Marketplace savings.

When comparing plans, consider deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, prescription coverage, provider networks, and whether your preferred doctors participate.

COBRA Coverage

COBRA may allow you to temporarily keep the same employer-sponsored health insurance you had before retiring.

The benefit is familiarity - you may be able to keep the same doctors, network, and benefits. However, COBRA can be expensive because you're generally responsible for the full premium, including the portion your employer previously paid.

COBRA generally lasts up to 18 months following job loss, so it may be particularly useful for someone retiring relatively close to age 65.

A Spouse's Employer Plan

If your spouse is still working, you may be able to join their employer-sponsored health plan after losing your own coverage.

Compare the cost of adding a spouse with other available options. You'll also want to review the plan's deductible, provider network, prescription coverage, and out-of-pocket maximum.

Retiree Health Benefits

Some employers provide health insurance specifically for retirees. If your employer offers this benefit, find out how long coverage lasts, what you'll pay, whether your spouse can be covered, and how the plan works once you become eligible for Medicare.

Don't Forget Prescriptions and Travel

Your lifestyle should also factor into your decision.

Make sure the plan covers your regular prescriptions and check whether your preferred pharmacy is in network. If early retirement includes traveling or spending part of the year in another state, investigate how the plan handles healthcare outside your home area.

Build a Bridge to Medicare

Think of early-retirement health insurance as a bridge to Medicare.

Before retiring, ask yourself:

When will my employer coverage end?

Am I eligible for COBRA or retiree benefits?

Can I join my spouse's plan?

What would Marketplace coverage cost?

Are my doctors and prescriptions covered?

How much should I budget for healthcare until age 65?

Planning ahead can help prevent coverage gaps and give you a better idea of how healthcare expenses fit into your retirement budget.

AMAC Can Help

Finding health insurance between retirement and Medicare doesn't have to be overwhelming. AMAC Health Insurance Plans can help individuals under 65 explore available health coverage and find options that fit their needs and budget.

Then, as you approach age 65, AMAC's Medicare Advisory Service can help you understand your Medicare choices and prepare for the next stage of your healthcare coverage.

Early retirement should be about enjoying the freedom you've worked for. Having a health insurance strategy in place can help you approach those years with greater confidence.