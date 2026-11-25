A look at the basics of telemedicine, and how to decide whether it is worth considering for your care.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

What is telehealth medicine?

Telehealth medicine, sometimes called telemedicine, lets patients receive medical care from a distance using modern technology. Digital information and telecommunications make it possible to see a health care provider without leaving home. Most patients simply use a computer, smartphone or tablet for their doctor’s appointments. Strictly speaking, “telemedicine” refers to clinical care delivered remotely, while “telehealth” is the broader umbrella that also covers services such as remote monitoring, provider training and health education. However, people frequently use the words interchangeably. Telecare is another familiar term largely used to describe technology that allows consumers to stay safe and independent in their homes, such as health and fitness apps and sensors and tools connecting consumers with caregivers as examples.

Telehealth vs. In-person Appointment

Telehealth visits, virtual appointments with a health care provider, are not right for every visit. They work best for routine follow-ups, some health monitoring, general communication with your care team, medication management and minor illness, which makes it a great way to check in with your doctor. It should not replace in-person care for more serious illness, or whenever a physical examination, bloodwork, vaccinations, imaging or a procedure is required. Because the right choice depends on your situation, consult your physician to decide whether a telehealth or in-person visit will serve you better.

How did telehealth medicine evolve?

Although it feels new, the idea is more than a century old. Doctors were using the telephone to reduce office visits in the late 1800s. The medical journal The Lancet published an article whereby a physician asked a mother to hold a child up to the phone so he could hear the baby’s cough. Years later, in 1905, Willem Einthoven transmitted heart sounds over telephone lines to his laboratory. Over the following decades, radio, television and early computer networks extended the reach of remote care. In 1959 the University of Nebraska used two-way video for telemedicine, and in the 1970s NASA helped fund projects that sent X-rays and heart tracings to rural patients and astronauts alike.

Even so, telemedicine remained underused for years because of inconsistent reimbursement, technology restrictions and privacy rules. That changed in March 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, many regulations were relaxed, and virtual visits expanded rapidly. Research suggests telemedicine can deliver outcomes comparable to in-person care for many acute and chronic conditions, and it is expected to remain a permanent part of health care. This is a positive shift, since it expands access to care and can even let busy doctors work remotely.

How does a telehealth appointment work?

Having established that telehealth is well suited to non-serious conditions and general communication, how does a visit work? The process is usually simple:

Schedule the visit through your provider’s office or patient portal and choose a video or phone appointment. Watch for a confirmation message with a link or instructions for the app your provider uses. You may be asked to complete forms or confirm your insurance in advance. Test your device, camera, microphone and internet connection shortly before the appointment. Log in a few minutes early. You will typically enter a virtual waiting room, which works like a waiting room at the clinic, until your provider is ready to see you. Meet your provider by video. Appointments often run for about 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the reason for the visit. Finish with a summary of next steps, such as a prescription sent to your pharmacy, lab orders or a follow-up visit. Make your payment. Have your credit card handy. Often, payment is required immediately following your appointment.

When Telehealth Works Well

Consider a busy parent with a mild sinus infection and a full work schedule. Instead of taking half a day off, driving to the clinic and sitting in a waiting room, she logs in from her kitchen during her lunch break, describes her symptoms, and has a prescription at her pharmacy by the afternoon.

Consider a man who has just started a new medication and needs his side effects monitored. Rather than scheduling a trip to the office for each check, he has a quick video visit during a break in his day. He tells his provider about any dizziness or stomach upset, and the provider can adjust the dose or confirm that all is well. The short check-in saves him travel and time off work, and it catches problems early.

Consider someone who lives in a rural area, an hour or more from the nearest clinic, and manages a chronic condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Between regularly scheduled appointments, she shares her readings and discusses how she is feeling in a brief virtual visit. Her provider can adjust her treatment without a long drive, which helps her stay on track with her care.

In the examples above, telehealth medicine works for mild illness, check-ins, and quick communications. Since every medical case is different, consult your doctor to understand what’s right for you.

When Telehealth Might Not Work

Consider a patient with intense back pain. Telehealth is not a good fit here. A provider cannot press on the spine, test strength, reflexes and range of motion, or check for nerve involvement through a screen. Pain this severe may also call for imaging such as an X-ray or MRI, or for hands-on treatment. An in-office visit or a trip to the ER allows a thorough physical examination and, if needed, same-day testing, so the cause is found and treated.

Consider a patient who develops sudden chest pain and shortness of breath. This should never wait for a video visit. Evaluating these symptoms may require an electrocardiogram, blood tests and immediate close monitoring, which can only be done in person. Such a patient should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away.

In the above examples, where severe or sudden pain is present, and tests and medical intervention are required, do not consider telehealth. Instead, seek immediate in-person help.

Significant Benefits of Telehealth

Having options is valuable when it comes to your health, especially for people with busy schedules who tend to put off care. Here are some cool benefits of telehealth:

Convenience

You can attend appointments from the comfort of your residence or private office. Many people also feel more at home, and more welcome to share how they really feel, in familiar surroundings. That comfort makes patients less likely to postpone an appointment they might otherwise put off.

Saving You Time

With no commute and no waiting room, you spend less time traveling and miss fewer hours from work or away from family responsibilities.

Saving You Money

Telehealth reduces travel expenses such as gas, parking and transit fares, and appointments may be less expensive than in-person visits. In some cases, co-pays, a fixed fee one pays for a covered health care service, may be less. Check with your insurance.

Promoting Early Intervention

Because virtual visits are easy to schedule, you are more likely to address health concerns while they are still small. Addressing a problem early can avoid worsening conditions or a more costly emergency room visit later.

Potential Drawbacks

Telehealth also has limitations worth weighing before you book:

Less privacy. Telehealth visits have many of the same privacy rules as office visits and are HIPAA protected. However, others at home or work may overhear your conversation, which can invade your privacy and/or cause you to hold back.

Telehealth visits have many of the same privacy rules as office visits and are HIPAA protected. However, others at home or work may overhear your conversation, which can invade your privacy and/or cause you to hold back. Limited exams. Vitals may be missing, and the visit may not be as thorough as an in-person appointment, so serious issues can potentially be missed.

Vitals may be missing, and the visit may not be as thorough as an in-person appointment, so serious issues can potentially be missed. A less personal experience. Some patients find a screen cold or impersonal.

Some patients find a screen cold or impersonal. Distractions. Interruptions, particularly from children, can pull focus from the conversation.

Interruptions, particularly from children, can pull focus from the conversation. Not taken as seriously. Because it feels casual, some people give the visit less attention than they would an office appointment.

If a doctor advises you to schedule an in-office visit following a telehealth visit, do so for further evaluation and testing. Note that most of these drawbacks can be reduced with good preparation, which is the focus of the next section.

How to prepare for a virtual appointment

Write down the topics you would like to discuss so you do not forget anything important.

If possible, take your weight and other vitals beforehand. An at-home blood pressure cuff may be worthwhile but talk to your doctor about which type and brand is best, because they are not all equal.

Choose a quiet, private, well-lit space, and let others in your household know you should not be interrupted.

Have your medication list and insurance information and payment method close at hand.

What about insurance?

Insurance companies generally favor telehealth medicine because it helps people get timely medical advice and makes care more affordable and accessible. Coverage varies, so check with your insurance company to learn what is and is not covered. In some cases, telehealth may help prevent costly emergency room visits, which can carry high out-of-pocket costs, or keep a worsening condition from becoming a health crisis.

Is telehealth right for you?

Telehealth is a convenient, timesaving and often more affordable way to stay connected with your doctor, especially for routine and minor concerns. It is not a replacement for in-person care when a hands-on exam or testing is needed. Talk with your physician about which option fits your needs and consider trying a virtual visit the next time a routine check-in is due.

Disclosure: This article is purely informational and is not medically reviewed. It is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your physician for your individual health needs.