For years, conservatives and independent-minded scholars have warned that the Scholastic Aptitude Test, or SAT as it is commonly known, demands less from students than it did decades ago. A new groundbreaking study from Johns Hopkins University adds further evidence to that argument, with many criticizing the decline of the SAT and its increasing irrelevance in actually determining academic ability.

Researchers from the prestigious Institute for Education Policy at Johns Hopkins compared tests from 1980 and 1987 to a 2026 version. While they were careful not to outright say the test has become “easier,” the empirical evidence certainly suggests that it has been dumbed down.

One of the most obvious changes is that students have more time to spend per question. The number of questions has been reduced by about 20 percent, but the time allotted remains virtually unchanged.

Another shift is that the test is now given entirely online on digital devices such as a laptop or tablet. A growing body of research suggests that students pay a “digital penalty,” scoring lower on the same test administered on a screen vs. with paper and pencil.

The study also states that “the old SATs place greater emphasis on knowing a broader range of vocabulary” than the new version, with the latest tests relying less on knowing specific words and definitions and more on interpreting context. Current test takers additionally have “substantially shorter reading passages” than high schoolers in the 1980s.

The study calls this “one of the most striking differences.”

“The old SATs place a much greater emphasis on vocabulary knowledge than the new SAT,” the researchers wrote. “In both the 1980 and 1987 tests, 70.6% of questions (60 of 85) focused on vocabulary, compared to only 15% (10 of 66) in the 2026 test.”

In other words, the SAT of today requires students to know fewer words and sift through shorter, less difficult reading passages than the test did 40 years ago. Yet shockingly, reading scores have actually declined since 2019.

Critics argue that this shift only measures how well someone learns to take the test rather than what they actually know.

“This shift is significant because reading, vocabulary, and comprehension are mutually reinforcing,” the study’s authors explained. “As students read more, both the breadth (number of words known) and the depth (quality of word understanding) of their vocabulary increase, which in turn supports stronger reading comprehension.”

No wonder professors routinely say that their “elite college students” struggle to read a single book – or even a sentence. One shocking report from 2025 found that one in four high school graduates are “functionally illiterate.”

As the authors conclude, after reviewing five separate measures, the SAT has become “less demanding along the dimensions we examined — its vocabulary and background-knowledge expectations of the test taker and the amount of text it asks students to read.”

The only measure that became tougher was the complexity of the passages based on one rating – an anomaly driven by the fact that the rating measures the density of a passage, not necessarily the difficulty.

Scholars reacted to the report with alarm.

“The transformation of the SAT from an aptitude test to an achievement test to not even that has been apparent for those paying attention for some time, but met with shrugs,” Hollis Robbins wrote. “Glad to see this attention.”

Robbins is no right-wing reactionary – she is the former dean of humanities at the University of Utah and held a similar position at Johns Hopkins.

“The educational system is falling apart,” Claremont Institute fellow Matthew Peterson warned.

Some called for a complete replacement.

“If you believe that kids should develop rigorous vocabulary, be capable of sustained reading, and possess background knowledge, I have bad news for you,” Jeremy Tate, founder of the Classic Learning Test (CLT), wrote. “The SAT no longer measures these.”

While Tate admittedly has a reason to oppose the SAT, since he created a competitor to the test, this study nonetheless reinforces his argument that the CLT is necessary. “If you want a future where children can actually read difficult texts and construct complex arguments, the SAT must be replaced now,” he said.

Critics will argue that the study is ideologically driven. After all, conservative Catholic Thomas Aquinas College sponsored it. But the numbers do not lie – the SAT has gotten shorter and likely easier over time.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, has claimed that the test has not gotten easier because scores have remained largely consistent. But given evidence of declining student performance on other tests and metrics, SAT scores remaining largely the same would actually be evidence that the test is indeed getting easier.

The SAT may not have created the entire backward system of misaligned incentives and misplaced priorities that is now failing American students. But this study suggests that the SAT may nonetheless be a willing participant in lowering standards and covering up declining achievement.

American students and families deserve better.