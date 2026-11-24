About 39,000 alleged illegal aliens were released by sanctuary jurisdictions over just more than a year and a half, according to documents obtained by an immigration think tank.

After their release, aliens faced charges or had convictions for crimes such as homicide, burglary, robbery, assault, sex crimes, kidnapping, human trafficking, weapons crimes, and drug offenses, according to an analysis of Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents by the Center for Immigration Studies.

New York City had the largest number of declined ICE detainers, where jails and detention centers in all five boroughs, including Rikers Island, declined ICE requests to hold 12,750 aliens. That surpassed California, where 13 local jails and detention centers declined to hold 9,997 aliens.

“The only people being protected by sanctuary policies are the criminal aliens, who are the top priority for removal,” Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, said in a public statement.

The center, which advocates for enforcement of federal immigration law, obtained the documents through the Freedom of Information Act. The records cover October 2024 to June 2026, but the group measured ignored ICE detainers beginning in January 2025.

Other states trailed New York at a distance. Jurisdictions in Illinois declined 2,088 detainers; jurisdictions in Minnesota declined 1,943; and jurisdictions in Connecticut declined 1,259.

However, the center said Minnesota and Colorado declined more detainers in 2025 and 2026 than in the recent past.

Minnesota had 28 sanctuary jurisdictions added during the time of the report, the most in the country. This came after state Attorney General Keith Ellison asserted in a February 2025 opinion that state law enforcement agencies could face civil liability if they honor ICE detainers.

“These policies are adopted for ideological and political reasons, without legal or public safety justification, and their supporters are indifferent to the harm they cause,” Vaughan continued. “They will continue to hinder ICE’s ability to do its job safely unless Congress creates some greater consequences for this interference.”

Among the declined detainers, the center listed the most serious crimes, including pending charges and convictions. There were 4,050 pending assault charges and 280 convictions; 560 burglary charges and 79 convictions; 445 robbery charges and 45 convictions; 293 sexual assault charges and 42 convictions; 208 stolen vehicle charges and 42 convictions; 75 homicide charges and 24 convictions; and 51 kidnapping charges and 12 convictions.

The center announced its findings Monday as it released its updated map of sanctuary jurisdictions.

According to the center, most local Virginia law enforcement agencies increased cooperation with ICE from previous years.

Reprinted with permission from the Daily Signal.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.