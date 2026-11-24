Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood and beloved by legions of fans, Rob Lowe and James Franco weren’t able to get their latest movie past the industry’s gatekeepers.

That new film is Confession, a chilling drama set in Moscow in 1938, at the height of Joseph Stalin’s Great Terror in the Soviet Union. Lowe plays a disillusioned literature professor who is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka prison, where he is interrogated by one of his former students, played by James Franco.

The movie debuted on November 11 and has been a hit with audiences, scoring an 87 percent on “Rotten Tomatoes.” Critics, however, have panned it, and the film industry has done everything in its power to try to bury the project.

“We got turned down by every single film festival,” Lowe said last week on the “Second Thought” Podcast, according to Variety. “Summarily frog-marched out of any conversation.”

Lowe said the team expected a more conventional path. “The thought would be, we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz — never happened — and then Netflix would pick it up,” he said. “Crickets. Absolute crickets.”

The film was notably written by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, which perhaps explains the icy response. But another far darker possibility is that the film industry’s notoriously left-wing gatekeepers didn’t want a movie exposing the horrors of communism to go mainstream. It’s no secret that Hollywood has long had Marxist sympathies.

Eventually, Lowe explained, the film “default[ed] to the Daily Wire to be the distributor.” Lowe said he was glad the Daily Wire, a conservative media company co-founded by Shapiro, stepped in, but “that wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie.”

The one festival that accepted it was in Poland. It premiered at the Warsaw International Film Festival in October, in a country that spent more than four decades under Soviet domination and needs no lecture on the horrors of communism.

In the United States though, it played for only one night in 100 theaters, the same day it debuted on the company’s streaming service.

“It’s all political,” Lowe said.

The cast includes multiple Academy Award nominees, among them Nick Nolte, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The Deseret News called the film “a departure from politically sensitive subjects,” focused instead on faith, redemption and resistance.

But while the film itself isn’t inherently political, the response to it from the Left has certainly been. The Daily Beast ran its story on the movie under the headline, “Hollywood A-Listers’ Secret MAGA Movie Project Exposed.”

Most of the hostile coverage has been about Shapiro and his company.

“People are definitely in a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work,” Lowe said. “They have to do the math of ‘What does it mean?’ and ‘What will people think?’ and ‘Does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side?’”

Working on a movie about the Soviet Union under Stalin should not require taking a political stance. Unless, of course, the reality of communism is the problem.

While Hollywood has eagerly embraced films about plenty of other atrocities throughout history, it took until 2010 to make a movie about the ugly reality of communist rule. Anne Applebaum, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her history of the camps and consulted on Peter Weir’s The Way Back, called it “Hollywood’s first attempt to portray the Soviet Gulag.”

“I haven’t found any reviews, so far, that hail this as Hollywood’s first Gulag movie, perhaps because hardly anyone noticed that there weren’t any before,” Applebaum wrote in a 2011 Washington Post column.

Weir told her that many in Hollywood “were surprised by the story,” she wrote. “They’d never heard of Soviet concentration camps, only German ones.” Weir, too, “had difficulties getting it distributed.”

The same film industry has made Holocaust films for decades, as well as films about black slavery in the United States, but has largely ignored the estimated 100 million victims of communist regimes in the 20th century alone.

Until perestroika and the Soviet collapse, the record of Stalin’s terror stayed locked in classified Soviet archives, notes Paul Gregory in an article published by the Hoover Institution. But the Soviet Union has been gone for nearly 35 years now. And in that time, Gregory finds, filmmakers have “largely ignored the mass executions, Gulag camps, and repressions for ‘political’ crimes that took place in the Stalin years.”

Hollywood’s flat refusal to share the appalling reality of communism – which is just the logical end point of socialism – has real implications for American society. A 2025 Cato Institute/YouGov survey found that 62 percent of Americans under 30 view socialism favorably, and 34 percent say the same of communism.

Many of them may never have been taught otherwise. In a 2019 Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation survey, 72 percent of Gen Z and 62 percent of millennials said they did not learn about communist regimes in school. As of October, only about five states had laws or standards addressing communism’s history at all.

Lowe called the film’s reception “the greatest irony,” Variety reported, since the story is about “wrongthink” in the Soviet Union. “Americans don’t fully appreciate what Stalin did, and the stories are just mind-numbing,” he said.

Unfortunately, those who want to watch Confession will need a Daily Wire subscription to do so. But perhaps the film could begin to break Hollywood’s campaign of silence on the horrors of communism.