The recent news that the Trump administration publicly supports an historic Orthodox Christian Monastery’s concerns regarding a proposed wind energy project in rural New York is a welcome turn for rural Americans – both in the Empire State and throughout the nation.

The Holy Trinity Monastery is located in the serene countryside of Jordanville, New York, roughly a half-hour from Cooperstown. It is a place of solitude, remembrance, respect, and history, and is an important and sacred site to many wishing to peacefully practice their faith without interruption, distraction, or intrusion. It is also one of the most important shrines and places of pilgrimage in the U.S. for Orthodox Christians, a status which landed it on the National Register of Historic Places.

But now, it sits dead-center in a planned wind farm called the Rolling Hills wind project.

Pushed by a company called Terra-Gen LLC, which is backed by foreign investors, Rolling Hills carries with it all the typical promises about “green energy.” However, like so many of these ventures, the price for so-called “clean” electricity will ultimately be paid by rural Americans who see little material benefit.

If Rolling Hills moves forward, high-quality farmland will be turned over not for food production, but for a machine that won’t necessarily generate electricity all the time. Local roads will be clogged for months as the infrastructure (made in China, by the way) is trucked in piece by piece.

Wildlife patterns and habitat (especially for birds) will be upended. Locals also will have to put up with unsightly and invasive towers that ruin the natural landscape. This fact is particularly galling for those who won’t receive a check from the project company for land use. Concerns about the impact on the region are growing – at least one petition against the project launched in summer of this year has already garnered more than 12,000 signatures.

But beyond the usual concerns with wind farms, this project might actually infringe upon religious liberty as well. According to current planning, the Rolling Hills wind project will surround the Holy Trinity Monastery, which maintains several cemeteries on the grounds, constituting one of the largest Eastern Orthodox cemeteries in the nation.

Wind energy promoters suggest their projects are clean and quiet. But there is serious reason to doubt that claim.

The disruptive impact on this monastic religious community could be severe. Vibration from these turbines will be clearly audible inside monastery buildings, continuously impeding the silence essential for prayer and worship. In addition, shadow flicker and light clutter can be an immense burden to monastery activity, and in fact have been reported to cause multiple adverse health effects, from sleep disturbance and headaches to nausea, anxiety, and tinnitus (ringing in the ears).

Before the wind project even produces any electricity, the religious community will have to contend with endless noise, activity, and encroachment from the construction crews working to transform a place of serenity and natural beauty into a foreign-owned industrial site.

There is precedent here for blocking construction. In 2023, the Biden administration used its executive powers to “protect the Chaco Culture National Historical Park from new oil and gas leasing and mining claims,” stating that, “Tribal communities have raised concerns about the impacts that new development would have on areas of deep cultural connection.” Shouldn’t this historic monastery be entitled to the same protections?

With all of this in mind, a key question begs asking: Should green energy projects be given wider latitude and preference to build and expand, even if their plans have the potential to disrupt religious practices, or intrude on important cultural sites? Regardless of where one stands on energy policy, the same standards of scrutiny and concern for one type of project should apply across the board – and the alternative energy industry should not get a free pass to trample religious liberty simply because it claims to be clean.

The Holy Trinity Monastery is a place of prayer and hope that provides spiritual support to countless Orthodox Christians. Thousands of pilgrims a year come to its remote location in the hills along the Mohawk Valley to follow the tenets of their faith without obstruction or harassment – whether from humans or machines.

The Trump administration is right to stand with the monastery. Religious liberty should not take a back seat to “green” energy ambitions.