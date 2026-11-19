Democrats are making a farce out of the Senate's constitutional duty to advise and consent on judicial nominees. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings on President Donald Trump's nominees for district and appellate court judgeships. The hypocrisy, partisan gotcha questions and sheer lying in front of the TV cameras disgraced the nation and the Senate as an institution.



Most Senate Republicans are making getting these judges confirmed their highest priority in the waning days of the lame-duck session, before Democrats take control of both houses in January.



Almost nothing a president does has a more lasting legacy than naming lifetime judges. During his first term, Trump put more than 230 federal judges on the bench -- about one-third of those currently serving. Trump has nominated 93 individuals to federal judgeships so far this term, but only 57 have been confirmed. He has appointed far younger judges than past presidents -- 31 so far are still in their 30s, guaranteeing a last legacy.



The stakes are especially high now, because the left has waged lawfare against Trump, challenging in lower federal courts virtually every executive order or legislation on any matter, from immigration to welfare reform.



Left-wing litigants shopped for friendly venues, where a single district court judge with an activist judicial philosophy would issue a nationwide injunction halting implementation of the president's policy.



This week, Democrats turned what should have been a serious examination of the judicial philosophies of these nominees into a circus.



Sen. Cory Booker took center stage Wednesday with a diatribe claiming it's unprecedented for one party to rush through nominees in the waning days of their majority. That's a lie. When Democrats lost the presidency and both houses of Congress in November 2024, former President Joe Biden and his party rammed through 22 federal judges on the same tight time schedule.



Huffing and puffing with fake indignation, Booker insisted that Trump's nominations should be held over until January and considered in a spirit of "bipartisanship." Not a chance, and he knows it.



Demand Justice, a left-wing group, is running ads warning incoming Democratic senators that they have a "moral political and historical imperative" to prevent Trump from seating any more judges. "Elections have consequences. No more Trump judges."



At the hearings, Sen. Chuck Grassley underscored that he wants "constitutionalist" judges who enforce the text of our founding document.



Sen. John Kennedy asked the nominees if they are "originalists" and probed what that means two centuries later, when cultural norms have evolved in matters such as corporal punishment. If it was common to cut off a convicted person's ear in the 18th century as punishment, he asked, would that be OK today, or would it violate the eighth Amendment's ban on "cruel and unusual punishments"?



Sen. Mike Lee questioned the nominees about where our rights come from -- the government or God.



But Sen. Dick Blumenthal dragged the hearing back into the gutter. He demanded each candidate say whether Jan. 6 was an "insurrection," then rapidly questioned them about who won the popular vote in 2020 -- all irrelevant to the cases they might one day rule on.



Blumenthal insisted the questions were intended to assess their "independence" from the White House. But Blumenthal is so crazed by Trump derangement syndrome that he's unfit to offer his advice and consent on court picks. His sneering hostility toward these young, earnest and accomplished nominees was an embarrassment.



As for the issue of independence and Democrats' labelling Trump's picks "MAGA judges," that's nonsense. Look at the recent U.S. Supreme Court term. The justices upheld birthright citizenship against the president's wishes and ruled that Trump cannot continue with most of his sweeping tariffs.



Not all the opposition to Trump's court picks is coming from Democrats. Sen. John Cornyn, angry that Trump endorsed Ken Paxton over him in the recent Texas Senate race, has teamed up with retiring Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina to block nominations that do not have the express blessing (called a blue slip) of the senators from the nominee's home state. Trump has already had to withdraw the nomination of Lee Rudofsky of Arkansas to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.



Cornyn says "the idea that you're just going to roll over -- that (the) White House has rolled over two senators from that state" is unacceptable. Tillis says senators deserve more "respect."



Cornyn and Tillis are more concerned with bruised egos and senatorial prerogative than protecting the bench from activist judges. Faithfulness to the Constitution be damned.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sized up the urgency of the situation: "Every single federal judicial vacancy needs to be filled in the lame-duck session. The Senate should pull all-nighters for as long as it takes. Democrats will not confirm a single Trump judge once they take over."



Amen.



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