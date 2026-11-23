New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking a sledgehammer to public safety in America’s biggest city. The rest of the country should be on notice – Mamdani’s agenda is what socialists have planned nationwide the moment they take power.

In the latest dystopian development, Mamdani announced last week that his administration has finalized a plan to close Rikers Island, the second-largest jail complex in the country, by 2032. Instead, the city will move inmates to four new jails located in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

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The mayor’s office released an 88-page document detailing its “close Rikers strategic plan.” While the four new borough-based jails have garnered most of the headlines, that’s hardly the most important takeaway.

Upon closer examination, the closure of Rikers is really just a distraction from the real central goal of the plan: reducing the city’s incarcerated population from 6,700 to 4,000. Mamdani has long lamented what he calls a “mass incarceration problem.” His solution? Simply releasing more than 40 percent of the people whom even New York City’s lenient court system has locked up.

Mamdani complains that Rikers is “infamous” and “violent.” And indeed, Rikers has consistently been cited as one of the most violent jails in the country. But that is because it is filled with violent people. Moving them to other jails – or simply releasing them back onto the streets – won’t change that fact.

Mamdani also brags that his administration will be spending $146 million in the next fiscal year on “mental health care, substance use treatment, [and] educational and vocational programming both inside jails and in communities” – even as the city faces a $27 billion unfunded pension liability.

And just who will be overseeing this “transition”? Stanley Richards, Mamdani’s hand-picked Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction. Richards was notably incarcerated in Rikers in the 1980s and convicted of felony robbery after serving multiple stints in jail as a teenager.

Talk about inmates running the asylum. America has always had room for second chances, and Richards has a commendable record of helping former inmates re-integrate into society. But handing him the keys to New York City’s prison system seems like a bridge too far. The goal of a correction department should be to run secure, orderly prisons with the criminals the court system sends it, not to look for ways to release as many criminals as possible back into the community under the banner of “social justice.”

Meanwhile, as Mamdani looks to free nearly 3,000 offenders, the mayor is also disbanding the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group (SRG) – the specialized force tasked with counterterrorism support and crowd control. The move comes as the city prepares to host the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is always a security concern for law enforcement. (Notably, an unconfirmed video appears to show Mamdani being arrested several years ago by the very unit he is now disbanding.)

Making matters worse, Mamdani appears determined to ensure that as few criminals as possible get sent to Rikers or any other jails that his administration opens in the first place.

On November 16, for instance, he re-appointed Judge Valentina Morales. Just three days earlier, Morales had released Alexander Florentino, a repeat offender with dozens of arrests. Six days later, another judge released him. The following day, Florentino allegedly murdered a 62-year-old woman in her own apartment.

Florentino had no less than five open cases against him at the time of his arrest. Yet part of Mamdani’s “public safety” plan is to reduce pretrial detention – meaning that more deranged criminals like Florentino will be back out on the streets before their trials, terrorizing and possibly killing law-abiding residents.

Anyone surprised by Mamdani’s seemingly intentional effort to destroy public safety shouldn’t be. Mamdani is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a group that has not been shy about its ultimate goal of abolishing the prison system entirely. According to the DSA’s “abolition working group,” DSA members are committed to “defunding the police,” “freedom for all incarcerated people,” and ending “the criminalization of working-class survival” – which apparently means stealing and committing violent crimes.

Mamdani attempted to distance himself from some of these positions after launching his mayoral campaign. But his policies since taking office suggest that he has hardly abandoned the DSA’s disdain for police and prisons. Mamdani knows that opening every jail cell and taking every police officer off the street at once would be too extreme even for progressive New York City voters. But he is more than content to dismantle the NYPD piecemeal while doing everything within his power to thin out the prison population.

Americans everywhere should pay attention to what is happening in New York. The DSA platform is no longer a fringe position within the same Democrat Party that just won sweeping victories nationwide in the midterm elections. Eight DSA members were elected to the House of Representatives. Dozens more were elected at the state and local levels.

Make no mistake – they plan to bring Mamdani’s agenda to a town near you soon.