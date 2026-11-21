The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has given scammers new ways to deceive Americans and steal their money - leaving older adults especially vulnerable. The Trump administration has made some real progress toward stopping this new wave of fraud but is racing to keep up as the technology continues to advance.

The scale of reported losses linked to AI scams is staggering. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received 22,364 complaints classified as AI-related in 2025, with associated losses totaling $893.3 million. Investment schemes with a reported AI connection accounted for $632 million.

Older adults suffered a substantial share of the financial damage. People 60 and older filed 3,143 AI-related complaints and reported $352.5 million in associated losses – roughly 14 percent of those complaints but nearly 40 percent of the losses. (The figures reflect information reported to the FBI; the AI-related classification means a complaint references the technology, rather than establishing that investigators independently confirmed its use in every case.)

Scammers can now fabricate much of what people ordinarily rely on to judge whether someone is genuine, from a recognizable voice to a convincing photograph or an apparent face-to-face conversation. In an October warning, Interpol said AI tools can reproduce a person’s face or voice using small amounts of material found online, without requiring substantial technical expertise or investment. The resulting impersonations can make a request for money appear to come from a colleague, relative, or romantic partner.

The technology also helps criminals sustain and expand their operations. According to the FBI, scammers use AI to create fictitious social media profiles, translate messages, eliminate suspicious spelling and grammatical errors, and generate content for fraudulent investment websites. Cloned voices can imitate a loved one pleading for emergency assistance, while generated videos can provide false reassurance that an online acquaintance is a real person.

Some impersonations borrow the authority of government. In September, the FBI warned that scammers were using AI to appear as law enforcement and government officials on video calls. Such schemes can involve threats of arrest or prosecution, followed by demands for payment. The apparent official on the screen adds credibility to the pressure.

For Steve Beauchamp, an 82-year-old retiree, the persuasive figure was Elon Musk. Beauchamp lost more than $690,000 after seeing a video that appeared to show Musk endorsing an investment opportunity, according to reporting by The New York Times. Scammers had manipulated a genuine interview, using AI to replace Musk’s voice and adjust his mouth movements to match their pitch. Beauchamp started with a $248 investment, then committed his retirement savings over several weeks.

In Florida, 70-year-old David Cruz lost $47,000 to someone posing as a romantic partner who needed money for work-related expenses. Their relationship included apparent video chats that FOX 13 reported were AI-generated. Cruz borrowed against his home to send the money. Investigators later traced the account to Nigeria, rather than Indianapolis, where his supposed partner claimed to live.

Even corporate employees have been fooled. In early 2024, an employee of engineering firm Arup transferred $25 million to scammers following a video call featuring AI-generated impersonations of senior management. The company’s chief information officer later explained that its systems had not been compromised; the employee had been persuaded that the transactions were genuine.

For older victims, large losses are a particular concern. Looking at fraud generally, rather than AI-related cases alone, the Federal Trade Commission found that adults 60 and older reported about $3 billion in losses in 2025, five times the amount reported in 2020.

The distinction is the severity of the damage, not a universal tendency to be deceived. Older adults reported losing money to fraud at a lower rate than younger adults overall, the FTC found. But, adjusting for population size, they were more than twice as likely to report a six-figure loss.

The Trump administration has responded with overseas enforcement operations, financial sanctions, and prosecutions, including cases explicitly involving AI, but the fraudsters are always innovating.

In June, the Justice Department announced action against five defendants in an alleged romance-fraud scheme that took more than $15 million from more than 130 victims. Prosecutors said the defendants targeted older Americans using AI-driven video platforms to pose as women, then persuaded victims to wire money that flowed to accomplices in Ghana and elsewhere. Three defendants were detained; two others were awaiting extradition.

Broader operations have targeted the infrastructure behind online fraud. In October, FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted a coordinated crackdown on West African scam networks. The Justice Department reported 28 arrests in Ghana and Nigeria, the identification of 117 trafficking victims in Ghana, and the removal of more than 3.7 million online accounts, pages and groups.

An April operation led by Dubai police, working with the FBI and Chinese authorities, resulted in at least 276 arrests and the dismantling of nine scam centers used for cryptocurrency investment fraud. U.S. prosecutors charged alleged managers and recruiters.

The Trump administration has also pursued scam networks’ financial and political support. The Treasury Department sanctioned Cambodian Senator Kok An and 28 associated individuals and entities in April, accusing the network of providing facilities and protection for scam operations. Some workers inside those compounds were themselves trafficking victims forced to defraud others under threat of violence, Treasury said.

On November 18, the administration also announced a Threat Disruption Center to connect investigators with private companies able to interrupt payments, disable fraudulent accounts and remove malicious websites. The initiative implements Trump’s March executive order targeting cyber-enabled crime.

The FTC’s “Pass It On” prevention campaign also helps older Americans spot fraud schemes. Printed leaflets and online materials cover business impersonation, identity theft, investment schemes, job and money-making scams, and romance scams.

This year, the FTC distributed over 25.1 million Pass It On leaflets – 1.6 million more than last year – to community banks, libraries, police departments, and community groups. The agency also sends regular email alerts to subscribers, and millions have viewed videos explaining how to avoid these schemes.

The challenge for federal authorities is to turn those crackdowns into fewer victims and smaller losses as scammers gain new tools to make their deceptions convincing. Arrests, sanctions and the closure of scam centers can disrupt criminal networks, but protecting Americans also requires reaching them before they send their money.

“For now, AI gives criminals an advantage. Our weapon is vigilance and moral discernment,” said cybersecurity engineer Dr. Nils Svinhufuud, who is Christian and oversees a major industrial project in Africa.

For older adults whose retirement savings may be at stake, the decisive moment can come well before an investigation begins – when a familiar voice, a reassuring video or an apparent investment opportunity first earns their trust.