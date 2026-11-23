The Qatar-funded news outlet Al Jazeera is partnering with Google on artificial intelligence tools for news, raising concerns that the collaboration could amplify Islamist bias and foreign influence in AI.

The first phase of The Core, an AI-integrated news model using Google Cloud, launched this month. Al Jazeera hired public relations professionals who registered as foreign agents on its behalf. Critics point to the network’s Qatar ties and its history of platforming Islamist figures, including leaders of terrorist organizations.

“Google’s decision to partner with Al Jazeera on an AI-powered news platform is a direct legitimization of a Qatar-controlled media network that spent years giving a global platform to Yusuf al-Qaradawi, one of the Muslim Brotherhood’s most senior and influential figures,” the RAIR Foundation, a watchdog focused on Islamist influence, told the Daily Signal.

“Once its editorial archives and current programming are ingested into its LLM platform and processed through AI, it will mass-produce faster, flashier versions of its material in countless formats,” Toby Dershowitz, a senior adviser at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told the Daily Signal.

Al Jazeera rejected the criticisms. “Editorial decisions at Al Jazeera are made by its journalists and editors,” the network told the Daily Signal. “Humans remain in the loop at every stage of any work that AI tools assist.”

The Google AI Partnership

Google announced The Core in December 2025, saying it would “shift the role of AI from a passive tool to an active partner in journalism.”

One component, “AJ-LLM,” will use “a large language model fine-tuned on Al Jazeera’s archives,” to provide “real-time analytical context for journalists,” Google said.

Al Jazeera said The Core is its own newsroom system, with Google Cloud serving as its main technology provider, and stressed that journalists retain editorial control.

Al Jazeera’s History

The Qatari government founded Al Jazeera in 1996, and critics say the outlet features the brand of political Islam that dominates the Qatari government.

Alberto Fernandez, a former U.S. diplomat and vice president of the Middle East Media Research Institute, wrote that “Al Jazeera’s editorial line, its worldview, was—overwhelmingly—that of political Islam, of the Muslim Brotherhood, its allies and offspring, an Islamist worldview which is, not at all surprising, also that of the Qatari state.”

Fernandez argued that the leaders of Hamas, Osama bin Laden, and Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani (the former U.S.-designated terrorist who currently serves as Syria’s president) “received hours of fawning, uncritical coverage for years on the channel.”

The RAIR Foundation noted that the Muslim Brotherhood leader Qaradawi “used his long-running al Jazeera program ‘Sharia and Life’ to reach tens of millions of viewers while endorsing suicide bombings against Israelis as a legitimate form of jihad, calling for the killing of Jews, and promoting armed struggle against the West.”

Asked about its history of featuring Qaradawi and other Islamist figures, Al Jazeera told the Daily Signal that it “does not accept the characterizations of its journalism put forward in your questions” and “will not be commenting on them individually.”

Foreign Influence

This week, Burson Group employees registered as foreign agents representing Al Jazeera with the firm helping the media company “reach more U.S. viewers” and “respond to reputational issues.”

The Justice Department had previously concluded that AJ+, a U.S. subsidiary of Al Jazeera, was obligated to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The Justice Department claimed that AJ+ acts as an agent of two foreign principals: the government of Qatar and Al Jazeera Media Network.

Al Jazeera denied that Qatar controls its journalism. “Al Jazeera is editorially independent,” the network told the Daily Signal. “No government, including the State of Qatar, directs its coverage.”

Dershowitz disputed that characterization, pointing to press restrictions in Qatar.

“Qatar is an authoritarian country whose stringent media laws prohibit any criticism of Qatari leadership or policy, making Al Jazeera’s reporting anything but independent,” she told the Daily Signal.

“Tech companies that help Al Jazeera amplify its content using algorithms, AI, or other methods, advance Qatari foreign policy rather than reflecting independent media assessments on a wide range of worldviews,” Dershowitz warned. “Consumers should know that what starts in Al Jazeera may not stay in Al Jazeera but will be repackaged through the new information ecosystem.”

Google did not respond to the Daily Signal’s requests for comment by publication time.

“No American technology company should be permitted to sanitize an outlet so closely tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and a regime that backs Hamas,” RAIR stated.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - By Tyler O'Neil