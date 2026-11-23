I have known Newt Gingrich for almost 50 years and am constantly amazed how he remains not just relevant but required reading and listening in each passing decade up to the present day.

Gingrich is a unique American figure of the past half century — an academic historian who was elected to Congress and then engineered a political revolution. Under his leadership and the famous “Contract with America,” Republicans won back control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 for the first time in 40 years.

On the heels of that victory, Gingrich became Speaker of the House, then made a serious run for president, and finally settled into a life of writing books about history, politics, and the future of American culture and society. He remained a partisan commentator, yet his preoccupation with science, human behavior, and futurism often went far beyond partisanship.

In his latest book, America’s Golden Age: Trumpism and an Era of Limitless Possibilities, Gingrich employs his skills as an historian, political commentator, and futurist to construct a remarkable vision of what might lie ahead when the United States celebrates its 300th birthday fifty years from now in 2076.

The advances in health care, communications, economics, and national security he describes are staggering, especially his predictions about the future role of artificial intelligence in American daily life. Although his vision of the future is optimistic, he is also constantly explicit about the risks and downsides of the new technologies.

It is Gingrich’s view that the benefits of technology in daily life will not be available globally but will flourish in the United States, which has the most open and democratic society. Totalitarian, non-secular, and very undeveloped nations, he suggests, will not provide the benefits to everyone.

Potential benefits of new technology include routine lifespans of 110-120 years, elimination of most diseases, the use of robots to do most of what humans now do as occupational and domestic work, a total revolution in education and learning, the end of deprivation, and a profound change in human relationships with each other and with the robotic entities which become increasingly present in daily life.

This is a lot of change in a very short period of time. Gingrich traces the evolution of life on earth over four billion years, including the incredibly “slow” first 3.5 billion years, and the quickening pace of the next 500 million years — which results in the human animal emerging and evolving to the present day.

Many older Americans may find Gingrich’s book quite unsettling because he predicts that so many obstacles they have faced will no longer exist, and it will seem that they will miss out on the utopian benefits which lie ahead.

It is reminiscent of the Old Testament story of Moses who, after 40 years of wandering, is allowed to see the Promised Land, but dies before his people enter it.

The consolation to this is that a good and full life can be lived at any stage of human history, and unless one believes in reincarnation, a person only gets to live in their own time. It is quite possible that a 110-year-old person in 2076 will learn from a futurist of that time that new technology will then exist enabling future humans to live indefinitely.

Gingrich cites the late 19th-century writers Jules Verne, H.G. Wells, and others who, in their books, so amazingly predicted the future which is reality today, and he cites many thinkers and writers of today who have provided him with the forecasts made in America’s Golden Age. Most of us have already experienced some of this when we watched the Star Trek series or saw the movie 2001 or read science fiction.

Gingrich is also a faithful defender of the achievements of President Trump, and in this book gives him key credits for enabling America’s future.

The futurism in Gingrich’s book is not based on his own original ideas. His great gift comes from being so widely read and his knack for bringing together the ideas, insights, and visions of others — and then disseminating them through his writings, speeches and books. (I must add, as I have learned first-hand through my own collaborations with Gingrich, that he is always generous in praise and credit to those whose work he cites.)

It is no surprise that the concluding subject of this book is the future of national security, war, weaponry, and defending America from the threats of the future. Here Gingrich, still optimistic, is at his most cautious. Human nature, as he repeats throughout America’s Golden Age, has negative aspects. No matter how much it advances, he says, humans make mistakes, some are evil, and others destructive.

Defending America from external threats, including natural ones, will become more complicated and challenging. Because the U.S. will probably be the one large nation most likely to enjoy the benefits of technology in the next 50 years, it would likely also be the main target of the malign forces outside its borders.

Threats also include the unexpected natural disasters of earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, pandemics, and even a large meteor from space. He explains our increasing ability to deal with these and cites the recent COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to learn how to cope when natural disasters occur.

He lauds President Trump for supporting a Golden Dome system to protect the nation from attacks by air from external hostile forces, but he cautions that modern weaponry can be made small, cheap, and difficult to detect, such as “drone swarms” that now concern many military leaders.

Gingrich is not a neutral observer. He remains a devastating critic of leftism, Marxist ideology, radicals, and totalitarianism. He champions free markets, the rule of law, individual human rights, and the civilization of the West. He is an eloquent conservative and an informed, eyes-open student of human nature. He has written many books of history, speculative fiction, and politics. It is a remarkable body of written work, but America’s Golden Age might be the book most read 50 years from now.

It is a very important book, easy to understand despite its technological subjects, and clear in its warning of the dangers which are ahead. It is a fitting work in an extraordinary life of public service and personal learning.

It is also a wake-up call for the next 50 years from one of America’s greatest political figures of the past 50 years.

We ignore it, especially now, at our national peril.