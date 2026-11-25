Anyone who thinks Democrats’ “tax the rich” slogans will solve all the country’s problems should pay close attention to Colorado in the coming years.

Voters there just passed a constitutional amendment jacking up the state income tax based on the promise that the new revenue will fund programs for K-12 education, healthcare, and early childcare. But even the outgoing Democrat governor has warned that the amendment won’t do anything of the sort if Colorado lawmakers don’t do something to rein in runaway spending in state Medicaid programs that are rife with waste and possibly fraud.

As the Colorado Sun reported, passage of Amendment 87 means that “Colorado’s Joint Budget Committee no longer has to make $1.6 billion in cuts to balance the state budget.” The amendment replaces the state’s 4.4 percent flat income tax with a graduated income tax that ranges from 3.7 percent to 8.4 percent and is expected to generate about $2 billion in additional tax revenue.

But despite Democrats promising that the higher tax will fund a bevy of new programs, the state still must contend with exploding Medicaid costs. The Common Sense Institute, a Colorado-based think tank, found that Medicaid spending in the state increased by 15 percent between Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2025, even as enrollment fell by 30 percent.

In Fiscal Year 2027, healthcare spending is expected to occupy an astonishing 41 percent of the state budget after doubling from Fiscal Year 2015 to Fiscal Year 2025. Expected healthcare spending is now around $16 billion annually, with another $900 million increase expected for the coming year.

The reason for that explosion in costs is obvious. “The Colorado legislature enacted 182 new healthcare bills between 2019 and 2025, many of which expanded [state-subsidized healthcare] and raised the costs of providing public insurance,” the Common Sense Institute reported. “These bills created new bureaucracies, expanded covered services, and added regulations on public and private providers. The incremental cost of these new policies totals at least $858 million per year in state spending alone.”

Among the new services added are equine therapy and free health insurance for illegal alien children and pregnant moms through a program called Cover All Coloradans. Yes, you read that right – Medicaid recipients are now entitled to taxpayer-funded horseback rides under the banner of “healthcare.”

The benefits covered by the state are now so generous that they outstrip private and employer-based plans. “Health First Colorado covers 80 [medical categories] while basic individual and employer-sponsored insurance cover just 65 and 62, respectively,” the Common Sense Institute said.

The situation is growing more dire by the day, as healthcare spending is expected to keep skyrocketing. Outgoing Democrat Governor Jared Polis has proposed $600 million in cuts to Medicaid spending. He is now urging the Democrat-dominated legislature to keep those cuts in place.

If they do not, the added revenue from the income tax hike will be entirely consumed by Medicaid cost increases within three years – meaning that taxpayers will get none of the new programs they were promised.

“In three years, if you don’t rein in Medicaid, all of the [Amendment] 87 money goes to Medicaid,” Polis told the state’s Joint Budget Committee. “Zero for education, zero for actually making people healthier, zero for early childhood,” he said. “Just within three years, it all goes to Medicaid.”

“Polis’ budget identifies about $300 million in cuts, including eliminating adult and senior dental care coverage, in-home physical therapy, and children’s coverage through Cover All Coloradans,” the Colorado Sun reported. There are other planned reductions and Polis “also relies on another $300 million-plus in unspecified cuts that his letter says will be identified later,” the news outlet said.

But there is no guarantee Democrats will listen to common sense, make tough choices, and put the state on strong financial footing. Like that last piece of cherry pie sitting on the Thanksgiving table, the temptation to reach into the new pool of money to pay for equine therapy and healthcare for illegal aliens may be too difficult to resist.

Colorado should be a cautionary tale for the rest of the country, especially as Democrats take over in Congress and look to pass absurdly expensive programs like “Medicare for All.” The inevitable result is that costs always explode faster than tax revenue. If the government takes in $1 billion or $100 billion more, it’s a sure bet that expenses will increase even more. It will never be enough.

As much as Democrats promise that “the rich” will pay for these policies, it inevitably ends up being working- and middle-class families who shoulder most of the load, whether through higher costs or worse services. Coloradans appear poised to learn that lesson first-hand.