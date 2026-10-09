Federal and Louisiana state authorities dismantled a network of Hamas financiers in late September who were accused of committing fraud against the state’s Medicaid program totaling more than $224,000 between 2021 and 2025.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the arrests Wednesday of Abdel Adhami, Iman H. D. Srour, Omar Adhami, Amani Abu Zenah, and Mohammad I. Adhami, residents of St. Tammany Parish. The suspects face state felony charges of government benefits fraud and theft for allegedly underreporting their income between 2021 and 2025 to receive taxpayer-funded benefits.

“While terrorist sympathizers were funding the death of American citizens and countless others across the world, the hard-working men and women of Louisiana were funding their medical care. No matter where you are or who you are, if you steal from the people of Louisiana, you will face Louisiana justice,” Murrill said in a statement shared with the Daily Signal.

Abdel Adhami and Omar Adhami also face federal charges for providing more than $100,000 to a terrorist financing network that funneled more than $1.7 million to help fund Hamas.

Prior to the arrests, federal and local authorities uncovered that the Adhami brothers had taken part in a campaign to help fund Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization responsible for the slaughter of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation then worked with the Louisiana Department of Health to uncover possible Medicaid fraud. The charges will be prosecuted by St. Tammany Parish District Attorney J. Collin Sims.

Wednesday’s announcement adds to the total of more than $80 million in government funds recovered from fraudsters by the attorney general’s office.

“Through leadership and collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, we are ending systemic Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse,” Murrill continued.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - By Pedro Rodriguez