Thanksgiving is about giving thanks for our many blessings, especially the great bounty of food that families prepare every fourth Thursday of November. Yet only moments after thanking God for our meal, so much of it goes straight into the trash.

Somewhere along the way, we stopped treating food as a gift and started treating it as disposable. This is not just an environmental or policy problem; it’s a cultural one, and the fix starts at home.

Last Thanksgiving, Americans wasted an estimated 320 million pounds of food, about 40 percent of it turkey. But this is not a phenomenon reserved for holidays, it’s become a daily habit.The USDA estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the American food supply goes uneaten, and food is the most common material sent to landfills and incinerators.

Consider what each wasted plate represents. Every green bean was planted, watered, tended, and harvested by a farmer. Every pound of ground beef was raised by a rancher who cared for his herd through droughts, freezes, and rising feed costs. Every head of lettuce and can of pumpkin was hauled by a trucker across our vast country. And those items were purchased by people who count their dollars, trying to make the math work every month.

Add it up, and every plate of food scraped into the trash and dragged to a landfill disregards the labor put in by every one of those people.

But it’s not just people. Food waste also means squandering the water, fuel, and land that went into production. The UN estimates that food loss and waste generate 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, nearly five times the share from aviation. When that food rots in a landfill, it releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Worst of all, food waste makes absolutely no sense in this economy. A friend of mine from Florida with a family of seven recently paid $27 for plain ice cream cones at McDonald’s. The dollar menu is long gone,grocery prices remain high, and even the simplest family outings have become notable expenses. Meanwhile the farmers who grow our food are squeezed too: farm bankruptcies jumped 46 percent last year.

When parents are counting every dollar at the checkout line, throwing perfectly good food into the trash is downright irrational. If there's ever been a time to learn to cook, plan meals, stretch leftovers, and make every grocery dollar count, it's now.

Yet, in a sense, we should be grateful for this problem. Over the vast majority of human history, people struggled to get food and, when they did, it was rarely nutritional or substantial enough. Grocery prices may be high, but our supermarkets still feature oranges in the summer, strawberries in the winter, and quantities of eggs, milk, meat, bread, canned goods, snacks, and more that our ancestors couldn’t imagine.

Our response to food waste shouldn’t be to reject abundance, but rather to act in gratitude. In many ways, that means just remembering how our grandparents lived.

Long before sustainability became a buzzword, they canned vegetables, made compost, gave scraps to chickens, and turned leftovers into soup. My great-grandmother meticulously saved her bacon grease and cooked with it. That’s not a great health plan, but she lived to 97 and didn’t think twice about using every part of the food she bought.

Sometimes our ancestors were driven by economic reality. I can guarantee they were never concerned about global emissions. But they acted in a way that respected the farmers, their wallets, and the earth out of basic gratitude and common sense.

I try to honor that in my own way, keeping chickens who treat vegetable ends and slop from the sink catch as a banquet. What they don’t eat goes to the compost pile. It’s not complicated, but like my great-grandmother, nothing in our kitchen is wasted.

Even if you don’t have ravenous chickens or a garden waiting for compost, you can act in the same spirit this week. Simmer the turkey carcass into delectable and nutritious bone broth. Freeze what you won’t eat and be thankful for it again a week into December. Send a plate home with your family and neighbors. Donate unopened food to a pantry. And teach your children where their food comes from and why it deserves respect.

We don’t need less food in America. We just need more gratitude, because truly grateful people don’t just thank God for their food—they finish it.