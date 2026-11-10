At mile 17, Teagan McCoy’s father pulled alongside him and began recording. His son was carrying an American flag, several miles from finishing a run that would change the direction of his life.

On September 3, 2025, the then-21-year-old set out on what became a 22-mile run. His father’s video introduced a much larger audience to the young patriot now known on Instagram as @purejoymccoy.

According to UNIFY USA’s published history, McCoy comes from four generations of military service. Troubled by divisions nationally and within his own family, he wanted to bring Americans together around the flag. As his videos spread, people began asking to join him.

He invited them to Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard. Then he waited.

Fifteen minutes passed, and nobody came.

Then, the organization recounts, a woman known as Miss Sandy arrived without a flag, ready to participate. Sultan followed, having gone home to retrieve his flag. Then came Charlotte.

Eight people attended the following Saturday. Within weeks, forty were showing up. By the end of December, more than a hundred were running Bayshore in the rain.

McCoy and his brother, Koston, founded UNIFY USA to carry that momentum forward. Their gatherings have reached cities including Nashville, New York, and Washington, D.C., while local “Flag Bearer” chapters help participants organize runs in their own communities. The organization’s mission includes supporting veterans, strengthening communities, and renewing patriotism.

McCoy is using social media to turn a shared love of country into something people can experience together. An online invitation becomes a local gathering. Strangers become familiar faces.

The future of American patriotism rests in moments like these: a young man choosing to carry the flag, a father recognizing something worth recording, and strangers deciding to stand beside him. For generations who have served, sacrificed, and wondered who would carry that love of country forward, McCoy offers a hopeful answer. He picked up the flag and began running. And when he invited others to join him, they came.

Follow @purejoymccoy or visit unifyusaofficial.com.