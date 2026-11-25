The Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony get all the attention every November as Americans gather to celebrate Thanksgiving. But their famous 1621 gathering wasn’t the first time Europeans had stopped to give thanks on what is now American soil. Here are the sites of some “other” first Thanksgivings that are worth knowing about which you can still visit to this day.

St. Augustine, Florida (1565)

On September 8, 1565, Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés came ashore with about 800 soldiers, sailors, and settlers and founded St. Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the continental United States.

The fleet’s chaplain, Father Francisco López de Mendoza Grajales, celebrated a “Mass of Thanksgiving,” and Menéndez then invited local Native American tribes to share a meal. The National Park Service describes it as the first community act of religion and thanksgiving in the first permanent European settlement in North America.

The menu looked nothing like a modern Thanksgiving. Archaeologist Kathleen Deagan of the Florida Museum of Natural History believes the Spanish served salted pork, chickpeas, olives, ship's biscuits, and red wine brought from Spain, while the natives likely contributed corn, fish, or beans.

The landing site is now the grounds of the Mission Nombre de Dios, where a rustic outdoor altar and a stainless steel cross that rises over the Matanzas River mark the spot of the feast. Next door, the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park sits on the site of Menéndez's original encampment. The city reenacts the landing each September during its Founder's Day celebration, and the mission grounds are open to visitors year-round.

San Elizario, Texas (1598)

In the spring of 1598, Juan de Oñate led several hundred colonists and thousands of head of livestock north across the Chihuahuan Desert to settle what is now New Mexico for Spain.

By the time the caravan reached the Rio Grande River, people and animals were close to collapse from thirst. After about 10 days of rest along the river, Oñate declared a day of thanksgiving on April 30, 1598. The colonists held a Mass and shared a feast with the local Manso people, who brought fish to go with the game the Spaniards had hunted.

Oñate also read La Toma, a formal proclamation claiming the land for the Spanish crown, and one of his captains staged a play that historians often call the first theatrical performance in what is now the United States.

The Texas Legislature recognized the San Elizario Thanksgiving in a 1990 resolution, and the town reenacts it every April with a weekend celebration on the El Paso Mission Trail. The rest of the year, the San Elizario Historic District rewards a visit on its own.

The adobe Presidio Chapel, completed in 1882, is still an active parish, and the Los Portales Museum across the plaza tells the town’s 400-year story. One surprising detail is that San Elizario sat on the south side of the Rio Grande until an 1829 flood moved the river.

Berkeley Plantation, Virginia (1619)

On December 4, 1619, the ship Margaret dropped anchor on the James River at Berkeley Hundred, a new settlement upriver from Jamestown. The investors who sponsored the voyage had given Captain John Woodlief written instructions that the day of arrival “be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of thanksgiving to Almighty God.”

The settlers came ashore and did exactly that. The surviving record describes a prayer service rather than a feast, and it came two years before the Pilgrims' harvest celebration.

The tradition did not last long, however. The Powhatan attack of 1622 destroyed the settlement, and the instructions sat forgotten in archives for centuries. The observance was revived on the grounds in 1958, and the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival still marks the landing there each November.

Berkeley Plantation carries plenty of other history. The 1726 Georgian manor house was the birthplace of Benjamin Harrison V, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and of his son William Henry Harrison, the ninth President of the United States. The bugle call “Taps” was first played here in 1862, when Union troops camped on the property. For the 2026 holiday season, the house is open daily for guided tours except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, and senior admission is $17.50 as of 2026.

Plymouth, Massachusetts (1621)

Of course, the most famous “First Thanksgiving” deserves plenty of attention, and a trip to the site of the feast is well worth the effort.

In the fall of 1621 (the exact date is unknown, but it most likely came in October) the roughly 50 surviving passengers from the Mayflower held a harvest celebration that drew the Wampanoag leader Massasoit and about 90 of his men.

The gathering lasted three days, and colonist Edward Winslow wrote that the Wampanoag contributed five deer to the meal. His letter is one of only two firsthand accounts of the event, and it is a large part of the reason Plymouth became the center of the national story.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums recreates a 17th-century English village, where role players portray the colonists, and a Wampanoag homesite staffed by Native educators. Mayflower II, the full-scale replica of the Pilgrims’ ship, returned to State Pier in July after a trip to Sail Boston.

The museum also hosts Thanksgiving dinners on the holiday and the day after, including one that pairs a traditional plated meal with a program on the history of the day. For the 2026 season, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, November 29, and then closes for the winter.

Each of these sites celebrates its own calendar. St. Augustine marks its landing in early September, San Elizario holds its reenactment in late April, and Berkeley hosts its festival on the first Sunday in November, so a visit planned around those dates lets you see the history acted out on the spot where it happened.

Which first Thanksgivings did you learn about in school? Tell us in the comments.