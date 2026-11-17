The sweet spot for fall leaf-peeping has now passed, but if you know where to look, there are still some isolated pockets throughout the country where you can soak in the last vestiges of brilliant autumn colors. Timing shifts with each year’s weather, but here are a few spots worth checking out if you still want to get your fall leaves fix in.

Natchez Trace Parkway, Mississippi

The 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway runs from Natchez, Mississippi, to just south of Nashville, Tennessee, and color moves south along it as the season goes. Tennessee and northern Alabama peak first, typically from late October through mid-November, so they are usually past peak by late November. The central Mississippi stretch, roughly between mileposts 102 and 204, is typically at or near peak from early November into the third week of the month. Jeff Busby Park at milepost 193.1 and French Camp Historic Village at milepost 180.7 are reliable stops, and the Cypress Swamp boardwalk at milepost 122 puts you among bald cypress and tupelo as they turn.

Despite looking like evergreens, cypress trees drop their foliage each year after turning a rich rusty-copper or fiery orange color.

The National Park Service posts an updated report every Friday through the season on its Natchez Trace fall colors page.

Caddo Lake State Park, Texas

On the Texas-Louisiana line, Caddo Lake holds one of the largest cypress swamps in the region, and some of its trees are more than 400 years old. Caddo Lake State Park sits on Big Cypress Bayou, where maple, sweetgum, oak, and hickory frame the cypress around Saw Mill Pond. Color here typically runs from the last week of October through late November, so go sooner rather than later, since the color is often fading by Thanksgiving. The cypress are best seen from a canoe or kayak.

George L. Smith State Park, Georgia

North Georgia's mountains are past peak by now, but the southern half of the state stays colorful later. Georgia State Parks names George L. Smith State Park near Twin City among the parks that typically hold color into late November. The park centers on a 412-acre blackwater millpond where cypress needles turn deep orange, and its Parrish Mill, a combination gristmill, sawmill, covered bridge, and dam built in 1880, sits at the water's edge. The pond is best seen by kayak, paddling under the Spanish moss and tupelo. Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin, known as Georgia's Little Grand Canyon, also tends to keep its color late into the fall. Georgia tracks conditions statewide on its Leaf Watch page.

Lost Maples and Garner State Park, Texas

West of San Antonio, the Hill Country has its own late-season leaf-peeping region. Lost Maples State Natural Area protects isolated stands of Uvalde bigtooth maple, a population left behind in sheltered canyons after the last ice age. The maples typically peak in early to mid-November, though in warm years the show has run as late as Thanksgiving week, as it did in 2024. The park posts a weekly foliage report from mid-October on.

Nearby at Garner State Park, the bald cypress lining the Frio River turn deep bronze against the river's green water. Texas Highways reports that peak there usually lands around Thanksgiving and holds for a few weeks afterward. The view from the top of Old Baldy takes in the whole river corridor in color.

Torreya State Park, Florida

Florida is not known for fall color, but the bluffs above the Apalachicola River are the exception. Florida State Parks calls the hardwood forest at Torreya State Park the "finest display of fall color found in Florida." Southern sugar maple, sweetgum, and sourwood typically color from mid-November into the first week of December. The park is named for the Florida torreya, one of the rarest trees in the world, which grows only along these bluffs and ravines.

Chicot State Park and Lake Martin, Louisiana

Louisiana's cypress color typically arrives from late November into mid-December, which makes it the latest show on this list. Chicot State Park, the largest park in the state system, wraps around a 2,000-acre lake filled with bald cypress and water tupelo, and an eight-mile canoe trail threads through the trees. Inside the park, the Louisiana State Arboretum adds beech, maple, and oak along more than five miles of trails.

Farther south near Breaux Bridge, the cypress stands at Lake Martin typically turn rust and orange from mid-November on, with egrets and herons wading below the moss. The color is brief, and a stand at peak one week can be bare the next, so go as soon as the needles turn.

Cypress color is the most fleeting of the bunch. Once the needles turn, a hard freeze or a windy front can strip a stand within days, so check each park's latest report before you go. Weekdays are quieter, and in the swamps, a canoe or kayak early in the morning gives the best views.

Where do you go to catch the last of the fall color in the South? Share your favorite late-season spot in the comments.