Angel's new film is in theaters November 25, and a Basic Angel Guild membership is now only $7.00/mo. Billed annually.



AMAC is proud to announce a new partnership with Angel Studios, the home of uplifting movies and shows that celebrate faith, family, and the values our members hold dear.



“We’re committed to bringing our members benefits that not only save them money but that enrich their lives. And that’s exactly why we’ve partnered with Angel Studios. AMAC is thrilled to welcome Angel and their values-based entertainment to the AMAC family,” says Vincent Butta, AMAC’s Vice President of Media.



To kick things off, we're spotlighting Angel's newest theatrical release, Hershey, coming to theaters November 25, just in time for Thanksgiving.



Most of us have unwrapped a Hershey bar at some point in our lives. Far fewer know the remarkable story of the man whose name is on the wrapper.

Before Milton Hershey became one of America's most successful businessmen, he faced repeated business failures and bankruptcy. He refused to give up on his dream, and with the steadfast support of his wife, Kitty, he went on to build one of the most recognizable chocolate companies in the world.



But the Hersheys' greatest achievement came later when they used their fortune to create a lasting legacy for children in need through the Milton Hershey School.



Starring Finn Wittrock as Milton and Alexandra Daddario as Kitty, alongside Alan Ruck and Richard Kind, Hershey is a story about perseverance, love, generosity, and the American dream. It's a reminder that the true measure of success is the good we leave behind.



“It's the kind of film worth seeing together as a family this Thanksgiving weekend,” says Butta.



Now, during Angel’s biggest sale of the year, is the best time to join.

Get access to Angel’s growing streaming library of movies and shows for only 7.00/month, billed annually. ($84 per year, regularly $144 per year).

And lock in your special membership price for 24 months.



Don't wait: the sale ends November 30



Visit angel.com/amac to become a member of the Angel Guild and experience the inspiring true story of Milton and Kitty Hershey on the big screen this Thanksgiving.