A brutal slaying that took place in New York City’s Chinatown should have never happened, but it did. And all because of layers and layers of horrendous policies that define “progressive” governance in America.

On Nov. 21, 25-year-old Alex Alender Florentino Maldonado, who is reportedly homeless, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a 62-year-old woman in her home and assaulting another victim.

“Police said Jin Yu, 62, was killed at 27 Catherine Street, where she lived with a 66-year-old male roommate,” ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. “According to the criminal complaint, the roommate found Yu dead, with a black cord wrapped tightly around her neck; she also had a purple, swollen face and lips. Police later discovered she was naked from the waist down.”

It’s a horrible thing, and the worst part about it is it should never have happened.

This story really is a perfect distillation of how the Left’s policies are practically designed to let the worst do their worst to the most vulnerable among us. Every guardrail that a decent society with a smidge of common sense could put in place was stripped away by a slew of awful ideas that led to the entirely preventable death of an innocent woman.

Let’s start at the beginning.

Illegal Alien, Never Should Have Been Here

The accused in the Chinatown killing isn’t a New Yorker or even an American. He’s a Honduran national who, according to the New York Post, “illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico on March 11, 2022.”

Just a reminder, there were 221,303 encounters at the southern border that month, with only about half of them being immediately expelled under Title 42. Tens of thousands of illegal aliens were released back into the country or likely evaded Border Patrol at that time.

According to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson interviewed by Fox News, Florentino was later released into the country by the Biden administration.

How many criminals—and even murderers—made their way into our country during President Joe Biden’s years of irresponsibly (I’d say intentionally) lax border enforcement? We will never know, but there’s no question that there are more than a few among us now because of those four years of madness. And there could be many more soon if Democrats get their way, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and throw the border back open, as they are likely to do if they have the power to.

Endlessly Committing Crimes, Roaming Free

The illegal immigration part of this story doesn’t end with Florentino’s border crossing. There were countless, easy opportunities to deport him after he proved time and again why he didn’t belong in this country. Florentino didn’t just come to America and lay low; he came here and committed crime after crime with seemingly little to no consequence.

News reports vary, but New York’s PIX11 reported that since 2025, the Chinatown murder suspect had been arrested about 50 times.

If we include the entire period between the beginning of 2025 and the time of the alleged murder, Florentino was arrested on average about once every two weeks.

On the lower end, the New York Post reported that Florentino had “38 prior arrests,” and 11 in the past year. That’s still about 38 more than most Americans will rack up in a lifetime.

The Post did a roundup of some of his more recent troubles.

“The Nov. 13 charges included a count of criminal possession of a controlled substance from this month, an Oct. 21 warrant for failing to make a scheduled court date, a Sept. 2 criminal mischief and attempted arson bust, and an Aug. 3 arrest for criminal possession of stolen property,” the Post noted. “Florentino was also arrested for petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property on Sept. 28 and was released by Judge Jeffrey Gershuny, who was publicly censured over a courtroom ‘experiment’ involving a handgun in October.”

This extensive criminal history attracted the attention of ICE. The New York Post reported that federal authorities issued four detainers, “but the Empire State’s sanctuary policies, which prohibit local cops from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, allowed him to remain free, the sources said. A fifth one was issued against him Saturday, after Friday’s murder.”

As my colleague Fred Lucas reported on Tuesday, New York City has the largest number of detainers “where jails and detention centers in all five boroughs, including Rikers Island, declined ICE requests to hold 12,750 aliens.”

Reports and released records show that Florentino had most of his cases pending and tried in the Manhattan Criminal Court and other New York courts. Wouldn’t you know it, the Manhattan district attorney is Alvin Bragg. He and other New York District attorneys have notoriously gone soft on illegal aliens because they want to stop deportations.

No Cash Bail, Rogue Judge

And here we get to the last infuriating part of this story. Just a day before the killing of the Chinatown woman took place, Florentino had been in court for another alleged crime.

The New York Post reported that Florentino “appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday on charges of petty larceny and possession of stolen property, one of a half-dozen cases pending against him.” The district attorney’s office had asked for a $3,000 cash bail or a $9,000 bond, but Judge Juliet Howard ordered a supervised release instead.

The public defender, Margaret Bergmann, who defended Florentino, delivered what the Post called a “sob story” about how he was “without any support, and he’s struggling.” That’s apparently why he had to steal Amazon packages after committing countless other crimes.

Bergmann also said that Amazon won’t be hurt by what Florentino did because it’s a “billion-dollar corporation.”

This defense was good enough for Democrat-appointed Judge Juliet Howard to let him go without bail.

When New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, fresh off his announcement that he will close Rikers prison, was asked why Florentino was let back on the street, he dodged and called crime “horrible.” Yeah, no kidding. When further pressed about why the accused killer was released without bail, he answered, “I’ll get back to you on that.”

Sickening, absolutely sickening.

The chain of events here is a perfect encapsulation of not just all that’s wrong with leftists’ policies when it comes to crime and law and order, but of the more fundamental problem with their understanding of human nature.

They subvert border policies because they think it’s unfair and “racist” for the American people to control who comes into this country.

They let repeat offenders make a career of crime under the false assumption that the real problem is material deprivation or other social forces other than individual bad choices.

And even when a person has proved through repeated actions to be a menace to society, they still choose to let them walk free. Surely, they’ll learn their lesson this time. The only people hurt by those petty crimes were the rich corporations, so who cares, right?

Now, a woman is dead who should be alive.

Have Mamdani and friends learned anything from this? I doubt it. But it’s a good lesson for Americans who haven’t slurped the Left’s Kool-Aid to see that we don’t have to live like this; we don’t have to clear the way for villains to do their worst.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - by Jarrett Stepman