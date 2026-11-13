The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence may have passed, but that doesn’t mean America’s semiquincentennial festivities are over.

One of those will come on November 18, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, when a steam locomotive will pull into the same depot where Abraham Lincoln stepped off his train 163 years ago. An actor portraying Lincoln will walk from the platform to the house where the president spent the night before delivering the Gettysburg Address, and the next morning a procession will retrace his route to Soldiers' National Cemetery for a full recreation of the 1863 dedication ceremony.

The commemoration, called Lincoln at Gettysburg: Shall Not Perish, is the town's signature event for America's 250th anniversary. It is led by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania in partnership with Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg College, the Gettysburg Foundation, and the Borough of Gettysburg, with related programming running November 16 through 21. The full schedule is posted at lincolnatgettysburg.org.

The Arrival on November 18

The locomotive is Northern Central Railway of York No. 17, the William H. Simpson, a replica 4-4-0 steam engine that has been in service since 2013. About 200 invited passengers will ride with actor Billy Campbell, who played Lincoln in the 2013 National Geographic film Killing Lincoln. The train arrives at the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station at 3 p.m. Campbell will then walk around Lincoln Square to the David Wills House, where Lincoln stayed in 1863 and worked on his remarks, and greet the crowd from its front steps.

The rest of the day follows on the square. The Wills House will hold an open house from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the "Conceived in Liberty" welcome ceremony from the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania at 5:30 and a program on the Gettysburg Address's past, present, and future from 7 to 8:30. At 8:30, cascading taps will sound around the square, and the night ends at 9 with Secretary of State William Seward's impromptu remarks, a nod to the speech Seward gave the crowd on the same night in 1863.

Unlike the park events, the Lincoln Square program requires a ticket. Tickets are free and are reserved through Universe. Seating is by section and first-come, first-served within each section.

The arrival train itself is invitation-only, but the public gets a turn afterward. Gettysburg Railway will run one-hour excursions on a steam engine on November 19, 20, and 21, departing from the station at 106 N. Washington Street. These rides are separately ticketed and not part of the free commemoration. Fares are $40 for adults and $30 for seniors 65 and older, and tickets are sold through Gettysburg Railway.

Dedication Day on November 19

The day begins early when the actors portraying Lincoln, Seward, and presidential secretary John Hay will travel to Seminary Ridge, the site of some of the bloodiest fighting during the battle. At 10 a.m., town bells will ring for 250 seconds in honor of the anniversary, and the procession will leave the David Wills House, move down Baltimore Street, and enter the National Cemetery through the Taneytown Road gate.

The main ceremony runs from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and follows the original program from 1863, with Civil War-era music and prayer, Edward Everett's oration, and Lincoln's dedicatory remarks. Everett spoke for roughly two hours in 1863. Lincoln followed with 272 words that took about two minutes to deliver. Hearing both in sequence, in the place where they were first spoken, gives a clear sense of why the shorter speech is the one the country remembers.

According to the National Park Service, all park events on November 18 and 19 are free and require no tickets for the 2026 season. Seating at the cemetery is first-come, first-served. The David Wills House is open free of charge throughout the week, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on November 18.

Remembrance Day Illumination on November 21

The quietest event of the week may be the one that stays with visitors longest. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, a luminary candle will be placed on each of the 3,512 Civil War soldiers' graves in the National Cemetery, and the names of the fallen will be read aloud through the evening. The illumination is free and co-sponsored by the park and the Gettysburg Foundation.

Visiting the Battlefield

Once the leaves drop, bare trees open the sightlines along Cemetery Ridge and Seminary Ridge, and the mile of open ground crossed during Pickett's Charge is easier to take in from either side. Summer crowds are long gone, and the park's roads and monuments are quiet on weekdays. Visitors who come for the commemoration can spend a day or two on the battlefield itself before or after the ceremonies.

Plan to arrive early on November 19 if a seat at the cemetery matters, and dress for three hours outdoors in late November.

Have you visited Gettysburg before? Share your experience in the comments.