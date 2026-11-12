There is exactly one fastest way to drive to all 52 national parks in the lower 48 states, and it covers 16,103 miles. Data scientist Randal Olson worked it out with the same kind of math used to plan delivery routes, and his 2026 national parks route is proven optimal. No loop through those parks takes less than 270 hours of driving.

Because the route is a closed loop, there is no fixed starting line. You can pick it up at whichever park is closest to home and follow it around until you are back where you begin.

Why the Fastest Route Isn't the Best Plan

The fastest driving loop through all 52 national parks in the lower 48. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Map via Google My Maps.

At six hours behind the wheel a day, the driving alone takes about six and a half weeks, before any time on a trail or at an overlook. With real time in each park, the full loop stretches into several months.

Weather is the bigger obstacle. The route is built around miles rather than seasons, so no single start date puts every park in its best window. The Everglades are at their best from December through March, while Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open only from about late June to mid-October. Leave Maine in summer and you reach South Florida in hurricane season. Leave in winter and much of the West is under snow.

The workable approach is to treat the loop as eight regional road trips. Each leg below follows Olson's order, so every segment is already as efficient as it can be. Drive them one at a time over a few years, in whatever order the calendar allows.

Get the Right Pass First

Most parks on this route charge $20 to $35 per vehicle for the 2026 season, although several charge nothing. U.S. citizens and permanent residents 62 and older qualify for the Senior Lifetime Pass, which costs $80 as of 2026 and covers entrance for everyone in the car at every national park for life. A Senior Annual Pass costs $20, and the standard America the Beautiful annual pass is $80 for U.S. residents as of 2026.

All three are sold through the USGS Store, where mailed passes take up to three weeks, or as instant digital passes on Recreation.gov. No pass covers cave tours, timed-entry fees, or boat fares.

Fees, reservation systems, and operating dates change each year, and the details below reflect the 2026 season. Parks typically announce the coming season's reservation rules in winter or early spring, so check each park's page on nps.gov before booking.

Leg 1. Atlantic Coast

Parks on this leg: Acadia, Shenandoah, New River Gorge, and Congaree

The Atlantic Coast leg covers four parks from Acadia to Congaree. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

While most people would agree that the parks in the East can't match the grandeur of the West, they nonetheless have some breathtaking landscapes and fascinating history – and are a much closer drive for most Americans. Acadia's granite headlands, Shenandoah's 105-mile Skyline Drive, the ancient river canyon at New River Gorge, and the old-growth floodplain forest at Congaree make a trip of eight to ten days. Late September through October suits all four, with fall color at Acadia peaking around mid-October.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Bar Harbor, ME (Acadia); Luray, VA or the Washington, D.C. area (Shenandoah); Fayetteville, WV (New River Gorge); Columbia, SC (Congaree)

Acadia's Cadillac Summit Road requires a $6 vehicle reservation from May 20 to October 25 for the 2026 season.

Congaree is notoriously "buggy" outside of the winter months.

Leg 2. Florida

Parks on this leg: Everglades, Dry Tortugas, and Biscayne

The Florida leg links the Everglades, Dry Tortugas, and Biscayne. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

Florida's three national parks are mostly water, and they are best seen from December through March, when the dry season brings mild weather and the most wildlife. The Everglades protect 1.5 million acres of wetland and the alligators and wading birds that live there. Biscayne guards coral reefs and shipwrecks within sight of Miami, and Dry Tortugas, 70 miles west of Key West, is home to Fort Jefferson, the largest all-masonry fort in the country. About a week covers all three.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Homestead, FL (Everglades and Biscayne); Key West, FL (Dry Tortugas)

Dry Tortugas is the most difficult to visit - the Yankee Freedom ferry sells out weeks in advance and starts at $260 per person as of 2026, park entrance included.

Sea planes to Dry Tortugas are much more expensive and also sell out early.

Biscayne is 95 percent water, so book a guided boat or snorkel trip.

Leg 3. The Heartland

Parks on this leg: Great Smoky Mountains, Mammoth Cave, Gateway Arch, and Hot Springs

The Heartland leg runs from the Great Smoky Mountains to Hot Springs. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

This is the shortest leg, and it covers some of the most varied ground on the loop. Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the country, Mammoth Cave holds the world's longest known cave system with more than 400 miles of passages, the Gateway Arch rises 630 feet over St. Louis, and Hot Springs has a row of historic bathhouses in the middle of town. Spring and fall are the best seasons, and six to eight days is enough.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Townsend, TN (Great Smoky Mountains); Cave City, KY (Mammoth Cave); downtown St. Louis, MO (Gateway Arch); Hot Springs, AR (Hot Springs)

Mammoth Cave can be entered only on a ranger-led tour, and tickets sell out weeks ahead on Recreation.gov.

Cars parked in the Smokies for more than 15 minutes need a $5 daily parking tag for the 2026 season.

Gateway Arch tram tickets cost $11 to $19 for the 2026 season and sell out early in summer.

Leg 4. Texas and the Desert Southwest

Parks on this leg: Big Bend, Carlsbad Caverns, Guadalupe Mountains, White Sands, Chiricahua, Saguaro, Grand Canyon, and Petrified Forest

The Texas and desert Southwest leg covers seven parks from Big Bend to Petrified Forest, plus a detour to Chiricahua, the newest national park. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

This leg runs from the Rio Grande canyons of Big Bend to the Grand Canyon. Along the way are Carlsbad Caverns' Big Room, the largest single cave chamber by volume in North America, Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in Texas, and White Sands, the world's largest gypsum dunefield. Between White Sands and Tucson, the route passes close to Chiricahua, the country's newest national park, where forests of volcanic rock spires earned it the nickname "Wonderland of Rocks." Saguaro's giant cacti and the petrified wood and painted badlands of Petrified Forest round it out. Go between October and April, since summer highs top 100 degrees at most of these parks, and allow 11 to 13 days.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Chisos Mountains Lodge or Terlingua, TX (Big Bend); Carlsbad, NM (Carlsbad Caverns and Guadalupe Mountains); Alamogordo, NM (White Sands); Willcox, AZ (Chiricahua); Tucson, AZ (Saguaro); Grand Canyon Village or Tusayan, AZ (Grand Canyon); Holbrook, AZ (Petrified Forest)

Carlsbad Caverns requires a $1 timed-entry reservation for the 2026 season.

Chiricahua charges no entrance fee as of 2026, and parking at its trailheads fills on weekends from October through April.

Grand Canyon needs no entry reservation, but South Rim lodging books up well in advance.

Leg 5. Four Corners and Utah

Parks on this leg: Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Canyonlands, Arches, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, Great Basin, and Zion

The Four Corners and Utah leg covers nine parks from Mesa Verde to Zion. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

No stretch of the loop packs more parks into fewer miles. Mesa Verde preserves the cliff dwellings of the Ancestral Pueblo people, Great Sand Dunes has the tallest dunes in North America, and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison has some of the steepest cliffs on the continent. Utah's five parks follow, with a detour to the ancient bristlecone pines of Nevada's Great Basin. Mid-September through mid-October brings comfortable hiking weather, and 12 to 14 days total gives each park its due.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Cortez, CO (Mesa Verde); Alamosa, CO (Great Sand Dunes); Montrose, CO (Black Canyon of the Gunnison); Moab, UT (Arches and Canyonlands); Torrey, UT (Capitol Reef); Bryce Canyon City, UT (Bryce Canyon); Baker, NV (Great Basin); Springdale, UT (Zion)

Mesa Verde's cliff dwelling tours ran through October 21 in the 2026 season, with tickets released on Recreation.gov 14 days ahead.

Lehman Caves tours at Great Basin hold just 20 people and need a reservation.

Zion's Angels Landing hike requires a permit.

Leg 6. California

Parks on this leg: Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Channel Islands, Sequoia, Kings Canyon, Yosemite, Pinnacles, Lassen Volcanic, and Redwood

The California leg covers nine parks from Death Valley to Redwood. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

California has more national parks than any other state. Death Valley's Badwater Basin is the lowest point in North America, the General Sherman Tree in Sequoia is the largest tree on Earth by volume, and Redwood protects the tallest. In between are Joshua Tree's boulder fields, the island wildlife of Channel Islands, Yosemite's waterfalls, the condors of Pinnacles, and the boiling mudpots of Lassen Volcanic. October is the month that makes this leg work, since the desert parks have cooled off and Yosemite's Tioga Road and Lassen's park highway are still open. Plan on 12 to 14 days.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Furnace Creek, CA (Death Valley); Twentynine Palms, CA (Joshua Tree); Ventura, CA (Channel Islands); Three Rivers, CA (Sequoia and Kings Canyon); El Portal or Mariposa, CA (Yosemite); Hollister, CA (Pinnacles); Chester, CA (Lassen Volcanic); Crescent City, CA (Redwood)

Reaching the Channel Islands themselves means booking a boat or flight through a park concessioner.

Yosemite requires no entry reservation for the 2026 season, but valley rooms fill months out.

Redwood's Tall Trees Grove hike needs a free permit, limited to 50 parties a day.

Leg 7. Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies

Parks on this leg: Crater Lake, Mount Rainier, Olympic, North Cascades, Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Rocky Mountain

The Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies leg covers eight parks from Crater Lake to Rocky Mountain. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

This is the longest leg and the one with the most famous names. Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the country, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48, and Olympic packs mountains, rainforest, and wild coastline into one park. From there the route crosses to Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road, Old Faithful in Yellowstone, the Teton Range, and Rocky Mountain's Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved road in the country. The window runs from mid-July, when Crater Lake's Rim Drive is typically clear of snow, through mid-September, and the trip takes 16 to 18 days.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Crater Lake Lodge or Klamath Falls, OR (Crater Lake); Ashford, WA (Mount Rainier); Port Angeles, WA (Olympic); Burlington, WA (North Cascades); West Glacier, MT (Glacier); Gardiner, MT (Yellowstone); Jackson, WY (Grand Teton); Estes Park, CO (Rocky Mountain)

Rocky Mountain is the one park on this leg with timed entry, and for the 2026 season a $2 reservation on Recreation.gov is required from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between May 22 and October 12, with a separate, longer reservation window for the Bear Lake Road corridor.

Leg 8. Northern Plains and Great Lakes

Parks on this leg: Wind Cave, Badlands, Theodore Roosevelt, Voyageurs, Isle Royale, Indiana Dunes, and Cuyahoga Valley

The Northern Plains and Great Lakes leg covers seven parks from Wind Cave to Cuyahoga Valley. Route by Randal S. Olson (optimalroadtrips.com). Data © OpenStreetMap contributors. Imagery ©2026 Google.

The final leg trades mountains for prairie and lakeshore. Bison roam above Wind Cave, one of the longest caves in the world, and Badlands holds one of the richest fossil beds on Earth. Theodore Roosevelt National Park protects the North Dakota badlands that shaped his conservation policy. Voyageurs is a park of lakes best seen by boat, and Isle Royale, a car-free island in Lake Superior, is the least visited park in the lower 48. Indiana Dunes and Cuyahoga Valley close the loop. Plan for mid-June through August, and allow 10 to 12 days.

Things to Know:

Where to stay: Hot Springs, SD (Wind Cave); Wall, SD (Badlands); Medora, ND (Theodore Roosevelt); International Falls, MN (Voyageurs); Copper Harbor, MI (Isle Royale); Chesterton, IN (Indiana Dunes); Cleveland, OH (Cuyahoga Valley)

Wind Cave tours often sell out soon after the visitor center opens, so reserve ahead.

The Isle Royale Queen IV ferry from Copper Harbor takes just over three hours each way and allows about three hours on the island. A seaplane from Hubbell takes 40 minutes.

Top Tips for Planning

Book the boat trips first. The Dry Tortugas ferry and Isle Royale crossings have the fewest seats and the shortest seasons.

Reserve cave tours as soon as your dates are set. Mammoth Cave, Wind Cave, and Lehman Caves at Great Basin all run by tour, and the tours sell out.

Start with whichever leg is in season. The Texas and desert Southwest leg is at its best from October through April, which makes it the natural first trip for anyone planning this winter.

Check vehicle length limits before bringing an RV or trailer. Vehicles over 21 feet are barred from the middle of Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road, and vehicles 22 feet or longer are advised against Sequoia's Generals Highway.

Order a mailed pass at least three weeks ahead, or buy a digital one on Recreation.gov for instant use.

Olson's route page also offers a free download of the full route and map links that split the loop into sections closely matching the legs above.

How many of the 52 have you already checked off? Share your count in the comments.