America spent 2026 marking its 250th birthday, and the best way to carry that into 2027 is to stand where the story happened. No textbook can do justice to the size of the battlefield at Gettysburg, the quiet above the USS Arizona, or the surprise of finding the Alamo smaller than you pictured it.

These 10 sites, from Philadelphia to Honolulu, follow the country's history in order. Several now require timed tickets, so each description covers what to book ahead, how much time to allocate, and where to stay.

Independence Hall – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The chair George Washington sat in while presiding over the Constitutional Convention is still in the Assembly Room at Independence Hall, with the carved half-sun on its crest that Benjamin Franklin said he finally decided was rising, not setting. You can see it on a 20-minute ranger-led tour.

From March through December, tours require a timed ticket from Recreation.gov. Tickets are free, but there is a $1 reservation fee per ticket as of 2026, and they are released on a rolling 30-day window, with a second batch going live at 5 p.m. the day before.

If you miss out, the building opens for self-guided visits from 9 to 9:50 a.m. without a ticket, though entry isn’t guaranteed, so get in line early. The Liberty Bell Center across the street needs no ticket at all, just a security screening. Everything at Independence National Historical Park sits within a few flat city blocks. Stay in Old City or near Rittenhouse Square, and aim for April, May, or October to avoid summer crowds and heat.

George Washington’s Home – Mount Vernon, Virginia

Nestled on a picturesque bluff above the Potomac River just a few miles south of Washington, D.C., is Mount Vernon, George Washington’s famous plantation home. Visitors today can retrace Washington’s steps and see the mansion and surrounding grounds as the father of the nation did more than two centuries ago.

Hanging in the mansion’s central hallway is the key to the Bastille, which the Marquis de Lafayette sent to Washington after the French Revolution began. Upstairs is the bedroom where Washington died in December 1799.

The estate reopened the mansion’s first and second floors after a multiyear preservation project and debuted a new museum in 2026, which makes 2027 the best time in years to go.

Mount Vernon is privately owned, so national park passes don't apply. General admission is $30 for adults as of 2026, and the mansion requires a timed tour slot. Book it online before you go, because on busy weekends the first open tour can be two hours or more after you arrive. Plan on three to four hours, with gravel paths and gentle slopes between the mansion, the gardens, Washington's tomb, and the riverfront. Old Town Alexandria, about 20 minutes north, is a great place to stay, but there’s plenty of closer lodging as well.

Fort McHenry – Baltimore, Maryland

British warships shelled this star-shaped fort for roughly 25 hours in September 1814. When the smoke cleared, the garrison flag was still flying, and Francis Scott Key, watching from a ship in the harbor, started writing the words that became the national anthem. The original flag measured 30 by 42 feet, big enough that the British could not miss it.

The visitor center, the film, and most of the 43-acre grounds at Fort McHenry are free. Entering the historic zone around the fort costs $15 per adult 16 and older as of 2026, and an America the Beautiful pass covers the holder plus three adults. The park is fully cashless, and buying your pass ahead online lets you skip the visitor center line. Last entry is 4:45 p.m.

Visitors can find plenty of lodging near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor or in Fells Point.

The Alamo – San Antonio, Texas

First-time visitors almost always say the same thing, which is that the old Spanish church is smaller than they expected. That is part of what makes it hit hard. Fewer than 200 defenders, including legendary frontiersmen Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie, held this mission for 13 days in 1836 before it fell. “Remember the Alamo” became the rallying cry that won Texas its independence six weeks later.

Going inside the church is free with a timed ticket, which you can reserve at thealamo.org or pick up at the Welcome Center. Expect construction. The new Alamo Visitor Center and Museum across the plaza are scheduled to open in spring 2028, so fencing will stay up on parts of the plaza through 2027.

The grounds are compact and flat, and most visitors finish in one to two hours. The Ralston Family Collections Center behind the church holds the artifact collection for a separate fee.

Stay along San Antonio’s famous River Walk, and go between October and April, because summers regularly push past 95 degrees.

Gateway Arch – St. Louis, Missouri

Completed in 1965, the world-famous St. Louis landmark is exactly as wide at its base as it is tall, 630 feet each way. Visitors can take a trip to the top in five-seat tram capsules designed in the 1960s that ratchet up the curve like a Ferris wheel inside a tube.

Adult tram tickets ran $15 to $19 depending on the day as of 2026, with $3 off for America the Beautiful pass holders on up to four tickets. Tickets are timed and sell out from May through September, so buy them at gatewayarch.com once your dates are set.

The capsules are snug, so anyone who dislikes tight spaces may prefer to stay on the ground. The full experience takes 45 to 60 minutes, with less than 10 minutes at the top. The free museum beneath the arch and the Old Courthouse, where the Dred Scott case was first tried, are worth an hour on their own.

Gettysburg National Military Park – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Every American schoolkid learned about Gettysburg, but visiting this hallowed ground makes the scale of the Civil War hit home like no textbook ever could.

More than 50,000 people were killed, wounded, captured, or missing over three days on these gently rolling hills in July 1863. Four months later, Lincoln stood in a new national cemetery there and delivered a speech that took about two minutes. The battlefield is free, and the best way to see it is with a Licensed Battlefield Guide who rides in your car and narrates as you drive.

The Park Service sets the rate, which was $82 for a two-hour tour for up to six people as of 2026. Guides book up in summer and fall, so reserve ahead.

The museum, the film, and the Cyclorama, a 377-foot painting of Pickett’s Charge displayed in the round, are run by the Gettysburg Foundation and ticketed separately. America the Beautiful passes don’t cover them.

Plan for two hours at the visitor center and a full day for the battlefield. The park covers nearly 6,000 acres, so a guide saves a lot of backtracking. Stay in downtown Gettysburg and skip the early-July anniversary week unless you want the biggest crowds of the year.

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument – Crow Agency, Montana

White marble markers dot the hillside below Last Stand Hill, each one placed where a soldier of the 7th Cavalry fell in June 1876. Since 1999, red granite markers have been added where Lakota and Cheyenne warriors fell, and seeing both scattered across the same grass is something visitors don't forget.

The Native American Memorial, the 7th Cavalry Memorial, and Custer National Cemetery sit near the entrance, and a 4.5-mile tour road with a cell phone audio tour leads to the Reno-Benteen battlefield. The new visitor center was still under construction as of fall 2026, with a temporary contact station and bookstore in its place, so check nps.gov/libi before you go. The park is cashless, and the America the Beautiful pass covers the entrance fee.

RVs and vehicles towing trailers can’t use the lot near the contact station during construction. Billings, 65 miles northwest, has the most lodging. Visit between late May and September, since winter weather can close the tour road.

Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, New York

About 12 million immigrants passed through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954, and a large share of Americans can trace at least one ancestor through its Great Hall. Look up family arrival records before you go, and the museum stops being an exhibit and becomes your own family’s story.

Statue City Cruises is the only authorized ferry, departing from Battery Park in Manhattan and Liberty State Park in New Jersey. A standard ticket covers the ferry, both islands, and both museums, and ran about $25.50 for adults as of 2026. Buy directly from Statue City Cruises and ignore the vendors selling tours near Battery Park.

Pedestal and crown access are limited and must be reserved, and crown tickets sell out months ahead. The crown climb is 162 steps up a narrow spiral staircase, and the pedestal deck offers nearly the same harbor view. Plan a half day or more and catch an early ferry. The New Jersey side has easier parking if you are driving in.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial – Keystone, South Dakota

Each face is about 60 feet tall on perhaps the most famous monument in the country, and around 400 workers spent 14 years blasting and carving them out of granite without a single death on the job. Mount Rushmore charges no entrance fee, but the concessioner-run parking garage costs $10 per vehicle as of 2026, and America the Beautiful passes don’t cover it.

For a closer look, take the Presidential Trail, a 0.6-mile loop that brings you nearly to the base of the mountain and includes 422 stairs on the return. The trail often closes in winter for snow and ice. Come back after dark for the evening lighting ceremony, which runs from late May through September.

Keystone is the closest town, and Rapid City, about 30 minutes away, has more lodging. September is the sweet spot, with thinner crowds and the lighting ceremony still running.

Pearl Harbor National Memorial – Honolulu, Hawaii

More than 1,100 crewmen died aboard the USS Arizona on December 7, 1941, and most of them are still entombed in the ship below the memorial. More than 80 years later, drops of oil still rise from the hull and spread across the water, and visitors watch them in near silence. The visitor center, museums, and memorial program are all free, but the boat ride requires a reservation on Recreation.gov, and same-day tickets are no longer handed out in person.

Reservations are released daily at 3 p.m. Hawaii time in two batches, eight weeks ahead and 24 hours ahead, with a $1 fee per ticket as of 2026. Set a reminder for the eight-week mark, because peak dates go fast. Arrive an hour early and bring a clear bag or none at all, since bags larger than a small wallet aren't allowed. There are no restrooms on the boats or the memorial.

Without a reservation, try the park's standby callback system, though waits can run for hours. The Battleship Missouri, where Japan formally surrendered in 1945, sits nearby and charges its own admission. Waikiki is the easiest place to stay, 30 to 45 minutes away depending on traffic.

Which of these 10 sites have you already visited, and which one is first on your list for 2027? Share in the comments.