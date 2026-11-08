Of the many explanations for the results of this year’s midterms, one really unpersuasive one is that the GOP simply had “bad candidates.” While Republicans may have had some lackluster nominees, it’s nothing compared to the band of unqualified socialists, radicals, and, yes, even criminals that Democrats put on the ballot.

Hillary Clinton infamously called Republican voters “deplorables,” while Joe Biden referred to the MAGA faithful as “garbage.” One wonders what terms are fitting for the Democrats’ parade of politicians outrageous in word and deed. It’s not a good sign for our country that Democrats now supposedly representing Americans have either called for violence on their fellow citizens or have been convicted or are under investigation for real-world crimes.

North Carolina House candidate Shelly Headen, for instance, was elected despite her 2025 social media comments that “our only hope is an attack on US soil… preferably Alabama, Louisiana… where the stupid people live.”

Perhaps worse was her post while posing in front of the ovens at the Nazi concentration camp in Dachau: “Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany… This is where Trump supporters belong.”

Yes, that’s right. The same Democrats who call Trump supporters Nazis want to conduct their very own holocaust.

At least we can say that Headen only said violent things.

Missouri Democrat State Representative Anthony Ealy was arrested the day after his reelection for going to the apartment of a couple planning a funeral and yelling about guns before telling the husband, “I’m going to kill you.” To be fair to Ealy, he seems to have mental health problems, which caused him to be removed from all committee assignments last year.

Lamonica McIver also didn’t just talk. The New Jersey Democrat easily won reelection to New Jersey’s 10th Congressional seat despite being “under indictment for forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers following a scuffle at the Delaney Hall immigrant detention facility in Newark.” Her ongoing legal problems stem from her forcibly shoving ICE officers trying to arrest another politician for impeding their work.

But McIver’s use of force for political reasons seems quaint compared to Democrat Rudolph Drake. The Alabama State Senate candidate won election despite a court issuing an injunction against him after having found that he stalked a woman in 2021 and 2022. The petitioner had claimed that Drake had made threats, unwanted physical contact and entry into her house, and had harassed her family.

Even darker was the fact that Iowa District Associate Judge Lynn Poschner was reelected as a judge despite “a September crash that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another.” She was arrested the day after the election and “faces homicide-by-vehicle and serious-injury-by-vehicle charges.” Although her voting record appears to be mixed, Iowa Right to Life says she is a Democrat based on voter registration records.

Democrat candidates didn’t just have violent records or allegations. Ericka Lomick won reelection to a Texas House seat despite the fact that she “was convicted in 2011 of mortgage fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a plea deal” and served 63 months in prison. Because of Texas law preventing those with felony convictions from serving in elected office absent a pardon or some governmental action to excuse the candidate, it is unclear whether she will be able to serve or not.

Connecticut State Representative Anne Hughes’s alleged criminal behavior wasn’t as serious, but it did happen during the campaign. Despite being arrested and charged with larceny for stealing campaign signs belonging to her opponent during the campaign, she was reelected.

Also facing the music for actions committed during the campaign was LaKesha Womack. She won election to Congress for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional district after having been served a summons during the campaign for a “Class H felony charge for allegedly failing to return a rental car valued at $20,000.” If convicted, the alleged car thief could serve up to two years in prison.

Abdi Daisane hasn’t officially been charged with anything, but his story may be the worst of all. Daisane defeated an incumbent state representative in St. Cloud, Minnesota, despite his Somali daycare possibly being involved in the massive Minnesota fraud schemes. Daisane’s Blooming Kids Daycare was sponsored by a non-profit forced to pay $18.5 million in a fraud settlement.

Though Blooming Kids isn’t included in the report in the settlement, investigations are ongoing. Daisane’s daycare received nearly $600,000 in funding from the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program since 2020 and $7.29 million in funding by the Minnesota Child Care Assistance Program since 2018.

This funding might be legitimate, but, as Alpha News reported in October, the daycare has had a variety of license violations over the years. Further, a worker nearby told Alpha, “I do not recall ever seeing children entering or leaving the facility.”

In his 2012 book, The People v. The Democratic Party, Michael Walsh famously described the donkey party as “a criminal organization masquerading as a political party.” Is that overstatement? Maybe, but it’s at least worth noting that, when it comes to candidate quality, many Democrats win despite truly deserving to be called deplorable.