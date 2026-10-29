Language: Special to Every Generation

Each generation develops its own slang. For instance, expressions from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s show how young people have long used creative language to express their identities, build camaraderie, and distinguish themselves from older generations. Groovy, outta’ sight, and far out are examples of popular words teens said during those years. Today’s slang continues that tradition.

Communication Building Connections

Communication is the exchange of ideas, information, and feelings. Slang typically increases peer-to-peer understanding. For grandparents, it is an important tool for staying involved in their grandchildren’s lives. Slang can sometimes create a barrier, but curiosity can help bridge the gap. When a term is unfamiliar, ask what it means and invite your grandchildren to share other expressions they use.

Using Good Judgment

Some slang is harmless and playful, while other terms may be insulting, inappropriate, or used to conceal troubling behavior. If a young person uses language that concerns you, have a calm, honest conversation about its meaning and impact. Keep in mind that some word choices may reflect a desire to fit in socially. The glossary below focuses on generally clean examples, but context always matters.

Staying Comfortably In Touch

Grandparents who can’t regularly visit their grandchildren can connect through text messages, phone calls, email, FaceTime, Zoom, or another family-approved platform. Younger children should have a parent’s permission before using these tools. Timing matters, too: avoid interrupting homework, meals, bedtime routines, or other family commitments. Because grandchildren differ in age, personality, and communication style, choose an approach that works for both the child and the family.

The Positive Influence of Extended Family

Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other trusted relatives can offer encouragement, perspective, family history, and a dependable source of support. And we are learning more every day about the importance of staying connected. Per Forbes Health, “New research links fulfilling friendships and family relationships to excellent social and mental health.” This information, published in the Journal of Mental Health, is based on survey data of 204,907 participants in the Global Flourishing Study. Research focused on people in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa, and illustrates that relationships benefit mental and physical health.

Connections Across Distance

Digital and telephone communication can be especially valuable when in-person visits are limited by distance, schedules, transportation, driving concerns, or health needs. Regular contact, even when brief or across distance, can help family members remain present in one another’s lives.

Healthy Connections for All Ages

Social media and other communication tools can support social connection. A segment on the third hour of Today cited social connectedness as an important factor in healthy aging and suggested that stronger social relationships are associated with better survival outcomes. Loneliness and isolation, by contrast, may contribute to poor health. In-person contact is often ideal, but staying meaningfully connected in any suitable way offers positive benefits.

Understanding Youth Language

Older teens and young adults often use informal language, slang, and online shorthand when speaking with friends and peers. Through slang, a form of self-expression, they can quickly and effectively share their emotions, feelings, and thoughts.

Why Grandparents Should Learn It

Recognizing common expressions can reduce misunderstandings, make conversations easier to follow, and show genuine interest in a grandchild’s world.

Overusing or misusing slang can make a speaker sound as though they are trying too hard or do not understand the expression. Listen first, pay attention to context, and use unfamiliar terms cautiously or naturally.

Context Changes Meaning

Many slang terms have multiple meanings or subtle variations. The speaker’s tone, inflection, relationship to the listener, and the situation can all affect interpretation. The examples below present common meanings, not universal rules.

Youth Slang Glossary

Meanings can vary by context, tone, and community. The examples below show common terms casually used by today’s Gen Alpha (born 2010-2025) or children of millennials (also known as screenagers). These samples are taken from the following sources: Gabb.com, Bark.us, axis.org, and other general sources.

A–H

Ate that / ate this: An expression used when a person did something of significance or looked exceptionally good.

Example : “I saw your homecoming pictures on Instagram. You ate that look.”

Aura points: An imaginary measure of someone’s coolness or social appeal.

Example : “She lost aura points for not sharing her fries.”

Bae: A crush or significant other.

Example : “I’m busy, bro. I’m hanging out with bae.”

Basic: Unoriginal, predictable, or boring.

Example : “A vanilla latte? That’s basic.”

Bestie: A best friend.

Example : “Bestie, you look amazing in those boots.”

Beta: A dismissive term for someone perceived as weak or passive.

Example : “Stop being beta. Don’t let her push you around.”

Boomer: A teasing or critical label for someone viewed as old-fashioned or out of touch, regardless of age.

Example : “Okay, boomer. You stick with that.”

Bro / bruh: A friend, brother, or casual form of address.

Example : “Bro, what’s up?”

Bussin’: Extremely good, especially when describing food.

Example : “That burger is bussin’.”

Cappin’: Lying or exaggerating.

Example : “You’re cappin’; that never happened, bro.”

Cheugy: Outdated, unfashionable, or trying too hard.

Example : “Those decorations feel cheugy.”

Chopped: Looking rough, disheveled.

Example : “You look chopped, Unc.”

Cooked: Exhausted, defeated, or in serious trouble. Alternative use: “Someone cooked here,” meaning an unexpected positive result was witnessed.

Example : “I didn’t finish my assignment. I’m cooked.”

Crash out: To overreact or lose control, often over something minor.

Example : “He crashed out because I was five minutes late.”

Delulu: Playfully short for “delusional.”

Example : “He thinks he can win without practicing. That’s delulu.”

Dope: Excellent or impressive.

Example : “You got a new skateboard? That’s dope!”

FOMO: Fear of missing out.

Example : “If she skips a party, she gets FOMO.”

Ghosted: Abruptly cut off from communication without explanation.

Example : “Christy was ghosted; she hasn’t heard from Ned in weeks.”

GOAT: Greatest of all time.

Example : “Many fans call their favorite athlete the GOAT.”

Hoco: Casual abbreviation for homecoming.

Example : “Are you going to hoco?”

I–R

Ick: A sudden feeling of aversion toward someone you previously liked.

Example : “The way he spoke to the server gave me the ick.”

IRL: In real life, rather than online.

Example : “We’ve chatted online, but we haven’t met IRL.”

Jank: Strange, low quality, or not working properly.

Example : “Those shoes are jank.”

JK: Just kidding.

Example : “The concert tickets sold out—JK, we’re going!”

Karen: A critical label for someone perceived as entitled or overly demanding.

Example : “We arrived late, and she went full Karen.”

Lit: Exciting or lively; it can also mean intoxicated, depending on context.

Example : “Dale’s party was lit.”

Literally: Used for emphasis, sometimes figuratively rather than in its strict sense.

Example : “I was literally on the floor laughing.”

Low-key: Quietly, subtly, or to a moderate degree.

Example : “I’m low-key excited about our family vacation.”

Mid: Average, mediocre, or unimpressive.

Example : “The movie was mid.”

Neoboomer: A younger person seen as having old-fashioned attitudes.

Example : “He’s such a neoboomer.”

Ohio: Strange, bad, or undesirable in an absurd or meme-based way.

Example : “That was so Ohio, bro.”

Rizz: Charm or the ability to attract someone romantically.

Example : “Everyone likes her—she’s got rizz.”

S–Z

Sigma: Someone portrayed as independent, self-reliant, or a “lone wolf.”

Example : “Mark thinks he’s so sigma.”

Simp: A dismissive term for someone seen as doing too much to impress another person, sometimes at the expense of friends or self-respect.

Example : “You canceled on us again to impress Josh? They’re calling you a simp.”

Sis: An informal term for a sister or close friend, sometimes used to introduce dramatic news.

Example : “Come here, sis. I have to tell you what happened.”

Skibidi: A flexible meme term that can mean cool, bad, strange, or nonsensical, depending on context.

Example : “That’s so skibidi.”

Slay: To perform exceptionally well.

Example : “You slayed that song onstage.”

Spiral posting: Posting rapidly and emotionally on social media.

Example : “Claire is spiral posting again.”

Swoop: To pick someone up in a car.

Example : “I can drive. I’ll swoop you in 10.”

Touch grass: Go outside or take a break from screens and online activity.

Example : “I’ve been online too long. I need to touch grass.”

Unc: An older male figure, or a teasing label for someone who seems out of touch with current trends.

Example : “Unc doesn’t know anything about car racing.”

Vibing: Relaxing, enjoying the atmosphere, or spending time casually.

Example : “We hung out with Kev last night and just vibed.”

Woke: Aware of social or political issues; the term may be used sincerely or critically.

Example : “She tries to stay woke about social issues.”

WYA: “Where you at?”

Example : “I’m here. WYA?”

Yo, chat: A greeting directed to a group, often an online audience or group of friends.

Example : “Yo, chat, is anyone going to the football game tomorrow?”

Communicating With Grandchildren: Connection Matters More Than Knowing Every Word

Slang has always helped young people express their identities and experiences, as well as reinforce their sense of belonging. Learning a few current terms can help grandparents follow conversations, reduce misunderstandings, and show genuine interest in a grandchild’s world. Just as important is remembering that meanings change with tone, context, age groups, and community. Grandparents can use slang sparingly as a tool when communicating with grandchildren, mainly for listening and understanding. There is no need to master every expression or force slang into conversation. Authenticity is more valuable than sounding “in the know.” A calm question, a shared laugh, or a brief message can open the door to a meaningful exchange. Whether families connect in person, by phone, through text, or on a family-approved digital platform, regular and considerate contact can strengthen relationships across distance and generations. Language will continue to evolve. A lasting goal is not perfect vocabulary, but an open line of communication built on curiosity, respect, support, and care. Be yourself, stay willing to learn, and let your genuine connection with your grandchild guide the conversation.

Disclosure: This article is purely informational and is not intended as a substitute for professional advice.