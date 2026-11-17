Abdul El-Sayed hasn’t taken the oath yet, and he’s already trying to control who will lead the Senate.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) is the new face of the Democratic Party, and he wants Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to be the next Senate Majority Leader. Longtime establishment Democrat and current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should worry.

In a November 12, 2026, statement, El-Sayed doubled down on his support for Van Hollen. Van Hollen has now followed El-Sayed’s lead—the new party puppeteer—and declared his candidacy for party leader.

Centrist Democrats, if any remain, are likely troubled.

Why it Matters

El-Sayed and Van Hollen represent the far-left, extremist wing of the Democratic Party. Their pro-Sharia, anti-free market ideals will destroy America.

In a 2009 statement to the New York Times, El-Sayed declared that he had a sacred obligation to live his life in a “Shariah-compliant way.” Sharia is Islamic law that governs Muslim worship and conduct and can have extreme consequences for women and children.

El-Sayed’s half-sister previously posted on social media that their mother had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group.

In April 2026, Van Hollen made unsubstantiated allegations of “war crimes” against American military members. Navy veterans were furious and said Van Hollen owed “our military an apology.” That apology never came.

Van Hollen sought to protect an alleged illegal alien gang member from deportation back to his native El Salvador. His pro-open border policies would endanger the nation.

In 2018, El-Sayed endorsed the communist Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) demand that the government seize private ownership of General Motors. The Detroit DSA called El-Sayed “a longtime friend of the DSA.”

Van Hollen embraced the idea of welcoming extremist DSA members alongside moderate Democrats, saying, “I think the Democratic Party is big enough to be able to take both voices.”

What’s Next

On the campaign trail, Democrats said they wanted to tackle “affordability.” Yet hours after the election ended, their priorities shifted to lawfare against their political opponents. They also demanded “Medicare for All”—a concept that would bankrupt American taxpayers and create extensive backlogs for patient access. Socialized medicine doesn’t work in Canada, and it won’t work in America.

Democrats didn’t win this election because Americans suddenly endorsed their extreme views. They won because they were frustrated with Republicans who failed to keep their promises. Yet far-left extremists have taken the election victories as a mandate to move even farther toward communist policies and revenge. Just hours after the election, multiple Democrats began threatening their political opponents. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) in a post wrote, “They are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we’ll be printing.”

Leftist darling and communist streamer Hasan Piker echoed that talking point with, “We’re going to put your ass in jail everyone get more woke right now!!!!!”

The next several months will determine the trajectory of the Democratic Party. Will it continue embracing far-left extremists like El-Sayed, Van Hollen, and Piker, or will establishment Democrats, like Schumer, be able to whip them into line?

Reprinted with permission from Restoration News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.