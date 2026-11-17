Well, the rich really are getting richer -- at least when it comes to higher education.



Bloomberg recently reported that Yale University boasted an $11 billion rise in its endowment last year. Cha-ching.



That's a one-year 26% rise in Yale's bank account, which now sits at $54.5 billion -- more money than the individual GDPs of 100 countries, including Cambodia (which has a population of nearly 20 million people).



Then there was the University of Pennsylvania. Its endowment fattened by 27% last year. Princeton University was up 23%, increasing by $8 billion and now sitting at $42 billion.



How could we forget Harvard University? It was up 27.4% thanks to a $2 billion investment stake in Elon Musk's SpaceX and other tech giants. Are they cheering Trumponomics in the faculty lounges?



Northwestern University saw a mere 7% gain on its endowment resources, now above $15 billion. But that was plenty enough to help fund an $800 million football stadium with tax-free donated dollars.



Overall, Bloomberg reports a 19% return last year on university endowments of more than $500 million under management.



It's time to ask: Are these really just fat and happy hedge funds masquerading as universities?



What's undeniable is that there's no "affordability crisis" in the presidential suites at most elite colleges.



Ironically, these universities that have captured the windfall of so many multiple billions of dollars thanks to the Trumponomics stock market boom were the first in line to howl in protest over President Donald Trump's wise and long overdue policy to start taxing these large endowments and reducing their billions of dollars of annual federal taxpayer grants. Don't they want to pay their fair share?



Doubly ironic is that these are schools filled with munificently paid professors who protest tax cuts for the rich. Are they talking about themselves?



But what is most fraudulent is that the university brass shut down any discussion of whether these schools should pay taxes themselves. In 2026, university endowments tumbled over the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever. Their bank vaults are overflowing with money that was never taxed after millionaire and billionaire donors sent it off as a "charitable gifts" to the Big U. It's one of the most expensive loopholes in the tax code, and it benefits the very rich exclusively.



What will these schools ever do with all these Brink's trucks full of charitable donations? Lower tuitions? Doubtful. Harvard and Yale charge about $70,000 a year in tuition and fees and about $90,000 to $100,000 for all-in expenses. Any chance they will lower tuitions and fees charged to students and their families given that Harvard now has enough money in its war chest to give free tuition from now until the end of the 21st century for every student and still not run out of the money?



Will professors at these Ivy League schools, where liberal professors outnumber conservatives by about seven to one, start extolling the virtues of Trump's economic policies that are making them rich?



Will the universities agree to pay taxes?



Fat chance.



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