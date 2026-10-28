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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
National Security

The Real 'Dr. El-Sayed' in His Own Words

His own academic papers argue Arab Americans who marry outside their group and blend into American society face higher risks, from premature births to suicide.

4 min read

Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Campaigns Across Michigan

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I love America," Michigan's U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed insists. Saturday, he rallied a crowd in Detroit, interjecting "y'all" frequently as he spoke, putting on an African American accent to suit his audience.

All pols claim to love America, but when El-Sayed says it, he's lying. And that's only one of his lies.

His long paper trail of academic writings, before he ran for any political office, shows what he actually believes. The consistent theme is that if you're an Arab American, assimilating into American society is dangerous to your health. He has a toxic view of white America.

Across the U.S., there are 11 Muslim Americans running for Congress -- overall, a positive sign that one of the fastest-growing immigrant groups is buying into our political values. Several of these candidates, such as Arizona's Zuhdi Jasser, are fine people.

But El-Sayed is a phony. As a medical student at Columbia University (he graduated but never completed his residency to qualify to practice), he wrote a string of papers purporting to prove that Arab Americans who blend into American society face numerous risks, from giving birth prematurely to succumbing to suicide. The message is clear: Live in America, but do not become American.

A 2011 paper of his published in the Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health warns of the hazards of "interethnic mating." That is, having a child with a non-Arab.

Looking at 21,621 births to Arab mothers in Michigan, El-Sayed found Arab women who conceived a child with a non-Arab man had an 18% greater risk of premature births. The article has all the trappings of scientific research, but why research this? Possibly because under Sharia law, Muslim women are barred from marrying outside the faith.

But assimilation or violating Sharia law isn't necessarily the culprit. Arab women who had children with non-Arab men tended to be older and more likely to smoke, both differences that could cause higher premature birth rates.

In another study, El-Sayed aimed to prove that living in an all-Muslim community, apart from other Americans, protects Arab women from the discrimination and stress that cause prematurity. He argued that pregnant Arab women in Detroit, living in a dense, ethnically homogeneous enclave, fared better than Arab women in California following 9/11.

Here's another doozy: a study of suicide among Arab Americans in Michigan. Suicide rates were lower in Wayne County, where Arabs live in dense enclaves, than in the rest of the state, where the Arab population mixes with other groups. El-Sayed credits the virtues of "ethnic density" and, again, Sharia law. Suicide is considered "haram," or forbidden, he argues. Sorry, Doc, but that's true in most religions, including Roman Catholicism.

El-Sayed slyly omitted considering other possible factors, such as the socioeconomic status of suicide victims.

His studies on suicide and premature births are just examples of the pseudoscience he concocted to support Arab Americans living apart in ethnic enclaves rather than joining the American melting pot.

This is not thinking Michigan voters should support.

Segregated Muslim enclaves spawn jihadism. In countries like Belgium, France, and Sweden, clusters of marginalized Muslim groups have become breeding grounds for radicalism.

It's essential to monitor the threats coming out of these enclaves as far as the U.S. Constitution will allow and to discourage this separatism, not promote it with scientific blather as El-Sayed has done.

El-Sayed's been flat-out lying even on his main campaign promise, repeated at every stop: Medicare for All. At a debate on Oct. 8, he was asked if the 210 million Americans with private insurance, mostly through an employer, could keep it. He said, "Yes, absolutely. ... If families want to keep their private health insurance, that's fine by me."

False. El-Sayed wrote a book about Medicare for All in 2021, explaining that the government would be the only insurer. But as a politician, he finds it hard to tell the truth.

El-Sayed still isn't leveling with seniors, admitting they'd be the biggest losers under Medicare for All. They'd have to compete with younger Americans for access to expensive treatments. With fewer years to benefit, they'll be told to settle for rationed care. Michigan voters need to demand honest answers from the slick-talking, anti-American "Dr. El-Sayed" before it's too late.


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About the author

Contributing Writer

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths. Follow her on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey.

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