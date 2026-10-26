The restoration of law and order in America is happening in large part because of President Donald Trump, in particular, his insistence that immigration laws be enforced and criminal illegal aliens be deported.

The administration should double and triple down on this message. America’s return to normalcy is contingent on making border security and deportations a top priority.

This much is undeniable: Trump’s deportations and focus on border security have run alongside a remarkable national drop in crime. To dismiss this as a mere coincidence is as absurd as when we were told there was no crime surge following the George Floyd riots and police defunding in 2020 and the explosion of border crossings during the Joe Biden presidency.

The media—always quick to reinforce whatever narrative Democrats and the Left choose to peddle—have mostly tried to wave away the connection between crime and immigration law enforcement. They’ve run misleading headlines saying that Trump’s deportations are not targeting criminals—let’s leave aside the fact that all illegal aliens have broken U.S. laws—and that if they are, then the numbers of criminal aliens is negligible, they say.

But that’s not true.

Earlier in October, Independent Women President Carrie Lukas wrote about how it would be a mistake to take plummeting crime for granted and linked at least some of the good news on crime directly to Trump’s immigration policies.

“Five thousand Americans are still living, working and loving their families because of policy changes that have brought down crime rates to historic lows,” Lukas wrote. “It is difficult to comprehend the one-year, 18% drop in the homicide rate from 2024 to 2025. Still, that dry statistic adds up to thousands of families—the equivalent of nearly one 9/11 — spared from mourning that would have been unavoidable if the Biden-era approach to crime and border policies had been in place these past 18 months.”

Lukas further explained that the fast-dropping crime rates are not random happenstance and that even the most conservative measures of how much mass deportation has led to reduced crime show that it had a profound effect on our country.

This change was the result of a dramatic policy shift.

The Trump administration is taking people off the streets who have not only committed crimes but are more likely to commit further ones in the future.

And that work continues even years after Trump was elected.

For instance, Immigration and Customs Enforcement nabbed over 2,000 illegal aliens in New York in July and August as part of Operation Rotten Apple—with no help from local authorities like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, of course. Among those arrested were “murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and violent assailants,” according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The arrests included, according to DHS:

“- Bogdan Detrovich Gren, an illegal alien from Ukraine, whose criminal history includes convictions for kidnapping, abduction resulting in death, criminal possession of a weapon, and murder.

– Andreas Bernal Chiquito, an illegal alien from Colombia, whose criminal history includes arrests for course of sexual conduct against a child and act in manner to injure child less than 17.

– Noel Celestino Lopez Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico, whose criminal history includes an arrest for first-degree rape: forcible compulsion.

-Palvinder Singh, an illegal alien from India, whose criminal history includes a conviction for rape in Germany.

– Chhun Kim Pril, an illegal alien from Cambodia, whose criminal history includes a conviction for drug trafficking.”

And the list went on and on.

It seems the only time Mamdani and his ilk get upset about these illegal alien criminals in their midst is when they get hurt while attacking ICE agents or avoiding arrest.

It isn’t just New York.

“Crime has fallen to record lows under the Trump administration, including murders on pace to drop to the lowest level in 126 years,” former Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said in July. “It’s no surprise that this drop in crime coincides with deportations of dangerous criminal illegal aliens.”

Having these people in the U.S. puts Americans in harm’s way. Blue sanctuary jurisdictions in places like New York and California irresponsibly allow the problem to fester by not only refusing to deport criminal aliens but by doing everything in their power to impede federal authorities.

And federal authorities should continue to do so no matter the media narratives.

This is the “hidden” benefit of deportation. Countless Americans have escaped injury, predation, rape, and death at the hands of criminals because the Trump administration is doing what the Biden administration refused to do: enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

As infuriating as every case like that of Laken Riley—who was murdered by an illegal alien—is, there are now countless incidents that haven’t happened because of the switch from Biden to Trump.

How many horror stories haven’t happened because the administration decided to not only aggressively seal the border but to track down the criminals, from petty to heinous, who should have never been here in the first place?

Make no mistake: if the Left seizes power, the borders will open once again, criminal illegal aliens will breathe a sigh of relief, Americans will suffer a surge in violent crime, and the media will be quick with the excuses.

Reprinted with Permission from the Daily Signal - By Jarrett Stepman