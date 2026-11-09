The Countdown Is On: The One Big Beautiful Bill Creates a Limited Window for Retirement Tax Savings

2026–2028: Three Tax Years. One Limited Opportunity to Plan Ahead.

Why 2026, 2027, and 2028 could be three of the most important years for your retirement tax strategy.

You've spent a lifetime working hard, saving responsibly, and preparing for retirement. Now, thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, you may have a new opportunity to keep more of your hard-earned money. But the clock is already ticking.

Signed into law on July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act introduced significant changes to the federal tax code, including an enhanced deduction specifically for Americans age 65 and older.

For eligible retirees, this legislation creates an opportunity to reduce taxable income during the next several years. More importantly, it presents a reason to revisit a question that too often goes unanswered:

Are you simply saving for retirement, or are you strategically planning how much of those savings you will ultimately keep?

With the enhanced senior deduction scheduled to expire after 2028, the decisions you make between now and then could have a lasting impact on your retirement income, future tax obligations, and the financial legacy you leave your family.

A Major Tax Break for Seniors—But It Won't Last Forever

One of the most notable provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a new $6,000 federal income tax deduction for eligible Americans age 65 and older.

For married couples filing jointly, that deduction increases to as much as $12,000 annually when both spouses qualify.

Better yet, this deduction is available in addition to the existing standard deduction and the additional standard deduction already available to older taxpayers. Eligible taxpayers can also claim it if they itemize.

For 2026, a married couple who are both age 65 or older could potentially benefit from:

A $32,200 standard deduction.

An additional $3,300 standard deduction based on age.

Up to $12,000 in enhanced senior deductions under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

That's a potential $47,500 in federal income tax deductions before the couple's taxable income is calculated.

Of course, eligibility matters. The enhanced deduction begins phasing out when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. The deduction is reduced by 6% of income above the applicable threshold.

It is also important to understand that this is a deduction, not a dollar-for-dollar tax credit, and does not eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits for everyone.

But here's what makes this provision particularly significant for retirement planning:

The enhanced senior deduction is temporary. Under current law, it is available only through the 2028 tax year.

That means 2026, 2027, and 2028 are the remaining tax years in which eligible retirees can incorporate this additional deduction into their financial plans.

And for some Americans, the opportunity could extend far beyond reducing this year's tax bill.

Three Years to Plan. Decades of Potential Impact.

For many retirees, one of the largest future tax liabilities may be sitting quietly inside their traditional IRAs and 401(k)s.

While these accounts have provided valuable tax advantages during your working years, the IRS generally collects income taxes when you begin withdrawing the money.

And once required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin, you may have less flexibility over the timing of that taxable income.

This raises an important question: Could the temporary enhanced senior deduction make the next few years an especially valuable time to evaluate moving some retirement savings into a Roth IRA?

A Roth conversion involves transferring money from a traditional retirement account into a Roth IRA and paying applicable income taxes on the converted amount today.

In exchange, qualified future Roth withdrawals can be tax-free, and Roth IRA owners are not subject to lifetime RMDs.

For the right individual, strategically converting portions of traditional retirement savings over several years could help:

Reduce future taxable RMDs.

Create a source of tax-free retirement income.

Provide greater flexibility in managing future tax brackets.

Potentially reduce the tax burden passed to beneficiaries.

Help protect retirement income against uncertainty in future tax legislation.

Consider a retiree who qualifies for the enhanced senior deduction and has room within a favorable federal tax bracket.

Rather than waiting until RMDs force additional taxable income, that individual could evaluate converting a portion of traditional retirement assets during 2026, 2027, and 2028.

The enhanced deduction may help offset some taxable income, depending on the retiree's circumstances.

However, there is an important catch: Roth conversions increase adjusted gross income and may reduce or eliminate the enhanced senior deduction itself. Conversions can also affect Medicare premiums and the taxation of Social Security benefits.

That's why the goal should never be to convert as much money as possible. It's to identify how much, if anything, can be converted at a tax cost that makes sense over your lifetime.

The opportunity isn't simply about paying less in 2026. It's about making decisions now that may benefit you and your family for decades.

Don't Let Required Minimum Distributions Dictate Your Retirement Tax Strategy

Millions of Americans diligently save in traditional retirement accounts without fully considering what happens when the IRS requires them to begin taking withdrawals.

Under current law, RMDs generally begin at age 73 for those born between 1951 and 1959, and at age 75 for those born in 1960 or later.

These mandatory withdrawals can create a ripple effect throughout your financial plan.

Higher taxable income may mean:

More of your Social Security benefits become subject to federal income tax.

You move into a higher marginal income tax bracket.

Your future Medicare Part B and Part D premiums increase.

Less of your retirement savings remains available for your family and beneficiaries.

This is why proactive tax planning matters.

If you're approaching RMD age, the next few years may provide an opportunity to evaluate your withdrawal strategy before mandatory distributions begin.

And if you're already taking RMDs, there may still be ways to manage the tax consequences.

Your retirement savings should serve your retirement goals—not simply react to IRS withdrawal requirements.

Giving to Charity? There's a Smarter Way to Consider It.

For Americans who believe in supporting their churches, local communities, veterans' organizations, and other charitable causes, qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) may offer a valuable way to combine generosity with tax efficiency.

If you're age 70½ or older, you can generally direct qualifying distributions from an eligible IRA straight to an eligible charitable organization.

For 2026, the annual QCD limit is $111,000 per eligible individual.

Unlike a conventional IRA withdrawal, a properly executed QCD is generally excluded from federal taxable income.

Better yet, a QCD can satisfy all or part of your required minimum distribution.

Suppose you have a $20,000 RMD but don't need the full amount for living expenses. If you direct $5,000 to an eligible charity through a QCD, that amount can count toward your RMD without being included in your taxable income.

For retirees who are charitably inclined, this strategy could help manage taxable income while supporting the organizations and causes they value.

Don't overlook the December 31 deadline. A QCD must be completed in the applicable tax year, and the timing matters if you intend it to satisfy an RMD.

What About the Rest of the One Big Beautiful Bill?

While the enhanced senior deduction is temporary, other provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act have longer-lasting implications.

The legislation made permanent the individual income tax rates established under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including the 10%, 12%, 22%, and 24% lower tax brackets.

It also increased the standard deduction and introduced other tax provisions that may affect working Americans and retirees.

These changes provide a framework for planning, but they are not a guarantee that tax laws will remain unchanged forever.

Future Congresses can revise tax legislation, and your own circumstances—including retirement income, marital status, health care expenses, and investment withdrawals—can change considerably over time.

The lesson is straightforward: Rather than attempting to predict future tax policy, take advantage of the planning opportunities available under the law today.

Your 2026 Year-End Retirement Tax Checklist

With December 31 approaching, now is the time to review the decisions that may affect your 2026 taxes and future retirement income.

1. Determine whether you qualify for the enhanced senior deduction. Review your expected adjusted gross income and whether other planning decisions could affect eligibility.

2. Evaluate a Roth conversion before December 31. A Roth conversion must be completed during the calendar year to count toward 2026. Review the potential benefits alongside the impact on your tax bracket, Medicare premiums, and deductions.

3. Confirm your required minimum distributions. Most 2026 RMDs must be completed by December 31, although special first-year and account-specific rules may apply.

4. Consider qualified charitable distributions. If you're eligible and plan to give to charity, explore whether a QCD could help satisfy your RMD while managing taxable income.

5. Review your investment portfolio. Tax-loss harvesting, strategic capital gains realization, and portfolio adjustments may help improve your overall tax efficiency.

6. Begin mapping out your 2027 and 2028 tax strategy. Don't view each tax year in isolation. The enhanced senior deduction's scheduled expiration makes multiyear planning particularly valuable.

The Countdown Is On—Don't Let This Window of Opportunity Pass You By

Retirement is supposed to be the reward for decades of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice.

You've spent years building your nest egg. Protecting it deserves just as much attention.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act has introduced meaningful tax-planning opportunities for eligible older Americans, including an enhanced senior deduction that could help reduce federal taxable income through 2028.

But an opportunity is only valuable when you understand how to use it.

The next three tax years could be among the most consequential for your retirement tax strategy—not because everyone should make the same financial moves, but because the decisions deserve careful consideration before this temporary deduction disappears.

At RoseMark Advisors, the financial planning division of AMAC, we believe every American deserves the opportunity to make informed decisions about their retirement savings and preserve more of what they've worked so hard to earn.

Our financial advisors help AMAC members evaluate Roth conversions, required minimum distributions, charitable giving strategies, retirement income, and long-term tax efficiency.

Don't wait until the enhanced senior deduction expires to find out whether you could have used these years more effectively.

Schedule your complimentary financial consultation with RoseMark Advisors today and discover how a proactive, tax-conscious retirement strategy could help you take greater control of your financial future.

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