The decline of American shipbuilding has left the United States vulnerable to China’s growing ambitions in an industry that was once the foundation of America’s status as a global superpower. But President Donald Trump believes that U.S. shipbuilding prowess can be resurrected – both bolstering national security and providing a jolt to the entire manufacturing sector.

While the United States began building up its naval power around the end of the 19th century, World War II saw America become the world’s predominant maritime force. During the second half of 1943, American shipyards completed an astonishing 160 merchant ships per month, peaking at 208 that December. These vessels carried the supplies that sustained Allied armies. Alongside them grew an extraordinary fighting fleet. Navy records show 6,084 active ships at the end of 1944 and 6,768 by August 1945.

That industrial achievement helped establish the United States as the world’s foremost naval power. The Navy and merchant marine together made it possible to carry American military power far beyond the nation’s shores. A country’s ability to sustain operations overseas still depends on the factories, shipyards, and workers behind its fleet.

Yet American commercial shipbuilding subsequently withered. In the 1970s, U.S. yards produced 15-25 large commercial ships annually, according to a congressional report. By the 1980s, that figure had fallen to just five. America’s retreat preceded China’s emergence as the dominant shipbuilding nation.

China accounted for just five percent of global cargo ship construction by gross tonnage in 1999. It made shipbuilding a priority in its 2006 economic plan and ranked second behind South Korea in new orders by tonnage the following year.

Today, the gap is immense. A CSIS study identifies more than 300 Chinese shipyards producing over half the world’s commercial vessels. American yards built only five large oceangoing merchant ships in 2024; China State Shipbuilding Corporation alone delivered more than 250 vessels.

President Trump’s maritime plan identifies only eight American shipyards capable of building vessels longer than 400 feet. Alongside China’s enormous commercial output, that limited capacity shows why rebuilding requires investment in the yards themselves, as well as orders for more ships.

The naval balance reflects the challenge. The U.S. Navy had 290 battle-force ships on October 1, 2025. The Pentagon’s 2024 China report put Beijing’s fleet at more than 370 ships and submarines. Numbers alone do not determine fighting power, but the industrial disparity makes replacing wartime losses an urgent concern.

The PLA Navy’s true strength lies concealed within civilian vessels, said former PLA Lt. Col. Quán Chāngpǔ, who defected to the West in the early 1990s. Chāngpǔ said that “most logistical ships, tankers, and other civilian platforms can quickly be converted” to support warships and other PLA ships. As a result, “the PLA Navy’s true strength could be double or even triple” the official count, potentially reaching 800-1,000 ships when smaller vessels are included.

Rebuilding American shipbuilding would also reach far beyond naval bases. Shipyards buy steel, pipes, cables, pumps, motors, navigation equipment, and other components, supporting manufacturers throughout their supply chains.

The historical evidence shows the scale of those connections. A congressional technology assessment estimated that defense shipbuilding generated nearly $7 billion in first-tier purchases in 1992, inducing almost $3 billion in demand for major components, over $1 billion for subcomponents, and about $600 million for materials. Shipbuilding and repair employed 123,000 people that year.

The workforce remains substantial. Federal employment data put ship and boat building employment at 150,800 in September 2026. Expanding orders could support additional hiring of high-paying blue-collar jobs while giving suppliers reason to invest in equipment and training. Those benefits could extend inland to communities producing components, turning a maritime rebuilding program into an opportunity for manufacturers far from the coast.

Trump’s April 9, 2025, executive order recognized the opportunity. It identified weakened industrial capacity, inadequate investment, and procurement obstacles, directing a Maritime Action Plan to rebuild domestic maritime industries and their workforce. Shipbuilding was explicitly connected to both national security and economic prosperity.

Trump’s August 13, 2026, presidential memorandum supplied a more concrete approach. It expanded the “Finland model,” allowing participating foreign shipbuilders to initially construct ships abroad while establishing or acquiring American yards. Subsequent construction after the first two ships must occur in the United States, with American workers, licensed technology, and a domestic supply chain. This strategy is viewed as a way to “jump-start” the American shipbuilding industry.

These partnerships offer a way to bring investment and proven production methods into American manufacturing. Their value should be measured by the capacity and skills they leave behind. The August memorandum also directs plans for a fifth public Navy yard and a component repair center serving submarines.

Sustained financing will matter. The proposed SHIPS Act would establish a Maritime Security Trust Fund, drawing on designated maritime revenues and subject to a $20 billion balance ceiling. That ceiling is not an appropriation, and the August memorandum itself makes implementation dependent on available funding.

America cannot recreate its wartime shipbuilding achievement by executive fiat. But a durable commitment to orders, workforce development, and domestic suppliers could make maritime rebuilding a foundation for wider industrial growth. Answering China’s challenge offers an opportunity to strengthen national security while restoring the manufacturing capacity that made American sea power possible in the first place.