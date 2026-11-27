Sane heads are needed. Progressive Democrats or “Socialists” appear interested in “packing the Court” if they win the presidency in 2028. While that election is two years out, the setup for such a partisan spike of the High Court begins now.

Current composition of the High Court – nine justices – was set in 1869. That number has not shifted since. The number nine has survived wars, bitter politics, and FDR’s ill-fated attempt to add partisans in 1937, which bit back badly.

In 2020, Democrats tried, but saner minds prevailed. Controlling the presidency and Congress, the battle was hardly joined before it was defeated. In 2020, 46 percent of the nation did not want the Court turned partisan, while 26 percent oddly did.

Now, we come to this hour with anti-Trump, pro-Socialist sentiment, disrespect for law enforcement, history, and the US Constitution high. Democratic Socialists seem intent on ditching them all as part of their rash, power-concentrating politics.

Will this mean an end to historically vital institutions? Will institutions preserved by our Constitution, such as the military, Senate, federal prisons, immigration and drug laws – historic guardrails of the Republic –be set aside? They could be.

If the Constitution is already under attack by this new majority – wild appeals to end its sacred role as our Republic – can the US Supreme Court and Article III courts be far behind? Will the majority not also want them in Socialism’s image?

The answer is yes. Attacks on the High Court will soon include undermining decisions, traditions, and the Court’s longstanding credibility – to the point where an alternative – adding four new Democrat partisans can be advanced.

This, in turn, would produce the most radical Court in American history, one with minimal credibility and yet able to push decisions aggressively on average Americans. If this seems ominous, all constitutional rights are individual.

Individual rights could be carved up based on Progressive Democrat or Socialist priorities – already clear from proposed legislation and COVID restrictions. At risk would be First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights, plus elections.

Note: Rights are always a zero-sum game. The more government takes, the more individuals lose, and vice versa. Power would be concentrated at a fast pace.

If Progressive Democrats or Socialists prevail in 2028, holding the House and Senate, taking the presidency, the first act of their Socialist regime will be to stage a partisan takeover of the only remaining branch, the one holding the line, the Judiciary.

States would follow suit, justifying a radical remake of their own High Courts. Some Democrat-dominated, one-party states already tilt this way, including Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Minnesota, Washington, California, and Illinois.

At state and federal levels– including the U.S. Supreme Court – Americans’ confidence in impartial administration of laws would plummet, as it has already in some states.

The result would be a complete lack of accountability, no checks and balances, no ability for the US Supreme Court to correct unconstitutional acts by the new president, House and Senate, a sweeping rollback of individual liberties.

Today, some states are encountering this process in miniature, presaging federal restrictions, concentration of power, a slide toward irreversible one-party control.

Is our goose cooked? No, not yet. Today, power still rests with The People, so long as elections are within some margin of trustworthiness – another threat. If we just focus, we can prevent, reverse, and put right these moves toward Socialism.

As for the US Supreme Court, Democrats revere Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In 2020, she said court packing was pure folly. It “was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court, would be again. “If anything would make the Court look partisan, it would be that—one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to,’ then the other side would follow.

Some days it seems “a fool’s errand” to wish that saner heads prevail, those who think beyond ideology and themselves – who love the Republic and liberty more than their own power. But if saner heads were ever needed, it is now.