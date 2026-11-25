Thursday, November 26, 1789, the storm raging over New York seemed to mirror the tribulations weighing on George Washington’s mind. Most New Yorkers decided to stay home.

Washington did not.

Seven months earlier, Washington had left Mt. Vernon to travel to what was then the capital city to assume an office no one had ever held, and he did so without the triumphal confidence we would like to imagine.

As he left his home on April 16, Washington wrote that his mind was “oppressed with more anxious and painful sensations than I have words to express.” He departed with the desire to serve his country but “with less hope of answering its expectations.”

Fourteen days later, on April 30, Washington stood on the balcony of Federal Hall and took the oath as the first President of the United States.

Now, 210 days into the presidency, Washington still had reason for anxiety.

The Constitution was untried. The office he occupied had never existed before. Almost every significant decision risked becoming the wrong precedent. Washington described it starkly: “My station is new; and, if I may use the expression, I walk on untrodden ground.”

Now residing at 3 Cherry Street in lower Manhattan, Washington, in anticipation of what awaited him, angled his hat downward preparing for the rush of the wind, opened the door, and stepped into the storm.

The first President of the United States was going to church – braving the winter weather to journey to St. Paul’s, where he would mark the new nation’s first Thanksgiving.

Seven weeks earlier, on October 3, Washington had signed a proclamation declaring November 26 to be “devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.” Washington further declared that “it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor.”

The Pilgrims may be remembered for celebrating the first Thanksgiving in the New World. But Washington commemorated the first Thanksgiving in the United States of America.

Two of Washington’s greatest attributes were his humility and his gratitude. Despite leading the fledgling nation through the Revolution and to victory over the most powerful empire in the world, Washington recognized that he was merely a steward of the country’s blessings, not the source of them. He knew that a properly ordered life was one directed at the Creator of all things – the One who had looked with favor upon 13 colonies struggling for independence against British tyranny.

This attitude was a guiding principle for Washington’s life. In 1777, he had issued orders for the Continental Army to observe a day of “Solemn Thanksgiving and Praise” at a time before anyone knew the outcome of the revolution – giving thanks before knowing how the story would end.

Washington understood that gratitude is not just remembrance or acknowledgement of what someone has. It is also visionary. While looking backward and recognizing the gifts we have received, gratitude also looks forward and asks what those gifts require of us.

A grateful people remembers yesterday while accepting responsibility for tomorrow. That understanding held by our Founders eventually found expression in one of the most consequential lines in the Constitution:

“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

It is a spirit of gratitude that drives us to preserve “for our posterity.” A culture without a sense of thanksgiving loses the ability to recognize what is worthy of preservation, rendering everything available for consumption.

An ungrateful people will consume the peace they inherited and emit chaos in its place, because their hope has become fixed upon their own vanities rather than eternal truths.

Such a people may continue to enjoy the inheritance for a time. It may live within institutions they did not build, exercise liberties they did not secure, and spend social and moral capital accumulated through the generations. But consumption is not preservation. Eventually, an inheritance that is only consumed is exhausted.

Gratitude, therefore, is not merely a private virtue. It is a prerequisite of a free people.

Gratitude is recognizing that I am not the sole creator of my life’s blessings. At most, I am a co-creator, and as for our most precious gifts, I am a recipient.

A child does not earn a mother’s love. A newborn does not negotiate the terms of his existence. We have not been required to manufacture a tree, create the oxygen we breathe, or design the sunrise and sunset.

In the same way, no American creates liberty from nothing. We have received it through the toil and sacrifice of generations past. The responsibility of that gift is that liberty is ours to preserve and pass on.

Recognition of these blessings requires humility and awe. Yet both are increasingly counter-cultural in an age that casually speaks of “my truth” as though truth were manufactured within our minds rather than something given from God that is eternal and unchanging.

The danger we face this Thanksgiving is that we do not measure our tomorrows by posterity, but rather by the next election cycle. We do not ask what we can do to preserve, but what we can consume. This is dangerous ground for any people wishing to be free.

Written constitutions are plentiful. Enduring constitutional governments are not. Since 1789, the average lifespan of a constitution is 17 years. Our inheritance of a 239-year-old constitution is thanks to previous generations recognizing that its design acknowledged self-evident truths and that therefore it was worth preserving.

Gratitude first asks, “What have I been given?” Modern grievance culture first asks, “What am I owed?” The first speaks to purpose. The second speaks to power.

Purpose asks what the gift is for. Power asks who controls it. Purpose imposes an obligation upon the recipient. Power seeks obligation from others.

This does not mean that every grievance is unjust. Our history contains grievous wrongs, and justice sometimes demands that they be named and remedied. But grievance cannot become the organizing principle of a free people. Grievance may tell us what is broken. It cannot, by itself, tell us what is worth preserving.

Gratitude can.

Gratitude begins with the recognition that something good preceded me, something I did not create has been entrusted to me, and my possession of it carries an obligation beyond myself.

That obligation has a name: posterity.

Seventy-four years after Washington walked through the storm to St. Paul’s, another American president confronted a storm infinitely more terrible. The nation itself was being torn apart. Yet in October 1863, amid a civil war of terrible magnitude, Abraham Lincoln asked Americans to give thanks – establishing Thanksgiving as an annual observance. His Thanksgiving proclamation acknowledged blessings that continued even amid the nation’s suffering and then declared something our age desperately needs to remember: “No human counsel has devised, nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things.”

Lincoln knew peace was not found in the contrivances of man, but in the goodness of Providence. And the following year, in 1864, Lincoln asked the divided nation to pray for a peace that lasts for “our posterity throughout all generations.”

Five months later, on March 4, 1865, Lincoln delivered his Second Inaugural Address to a war-weary, but hopeful people. Victory was approaching. Yet Lincoln refused to claim history as his accomplishment. Instead, Lincoln looked beyond the power of presidents, generals, and armies toward the Author of history itself, observing, “The Almighty has his own purposes.”

From this humility Lincoln was able to see those eternal qualities of a nation’s character worth preserving by challenging its people “with malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on.”

Gratitude looks backward and recognizes the gift. Gratitude also looks upward and recognizes the Creator. And then gratitude looks forward and recognizes the obligation.

May God grant us this Thanksgiving grateful hearts that recognize the Giver of all that is good, humble spirits that seek His purposes above our own, and the wisdom and courage to preserve for our posterity the blessings He has entrusted to our care.