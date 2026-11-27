Millions of Americans placed bets on the Thanksgiving slate of NFL games yesterday, and millions more will wager on college football’s rivalry weekend tomorrow using online sportsbooks. But could the bonanza soon be coming to an end?

Amid the corporate frenzy to cash in on America’s growing addiction to sports gambling, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now investigating two major sports gambling sites which bring in billions of dollars in revenue every year.

Online sports gambling has exploded in popularity in recent years, with Americans betting a record $166.94 billion on sports in 2025, up 11 percent from 2024. Ads for sports gambling websites are everywhere, blanketing the airwaves during seemingly every sporting event and popping up on social media feeds nationwide.

But as the profits have increased, so have the concerns about gambling addiction – particularly for young men, who make up the overwhelming majority of problem bettors. A June 2026 Epic Research study found that the rate of diagnosed gambling disorders surged 61 percent in states that legalized sports betting between 2018 and early 2026, while the rate among young adults ages 18-29 more than doubled.

Source: JAMA Network

Meanwhile, an April 2026 national survey also found that 52 percent of men ages 18-49 now have an active online sportsbook account, and 60 percent of online bettors admit to chasing losses, up from 52 percent in 2025. According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, 70 percent of contacts to its national helpline in 2025 were men, and nearly half were between the ages of 18 and 34 – a disturbing indication that what is marketed as harmless entertainment is becoming a serious financial and mental health threat to a generation of young Americans.

According to Fox News, “roughly one-third (35 percent) of young men gamble daily or weekly.” By comparison, 42 percent of men “watch pornography daily or weekly” – another serious and long-acknowledged addiction crisis among young men.

Now, federal officials are reportedly investigating DraftKings and FanDuel “on allegations of deceptive and misleading advertisements,” according to the Washington Sun. “Both political and career staffers at the agency have been involved in reviewing online sports books,” sources told the Sun.

While the exact parameters of the investigation remain unknown, the development is nonetheless an indication that leaders in Washington are beginning to take the threat seriously.

The real watershed moment for the sports gambling industry came in 2018 when the Supreme Court ruled in Murphy v. NCAA that the 1992 federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was unconstitutional. As AMAC Newsline previously reported, that law had prohibited states from legalizing sports gambling.

Prior to that ruling, just four states – Nevada, Delaware, Oregon, and Montana – were allowed to offer betting on sports games after being grandfathered into an exemption. The ruling, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, primarily focused on states’ rights. But in practice it opened the floodgates for the rapid proliferation of sports gambling nationwide.

Now, 38 states allow residents to gamble on sporting events, with 30 states and Washington, D.C. allowing online sports betting. FanDuel operates in 25 of these states, while DraftKings operates in 29 states.

States where sports betting is legal

In addition to providing astonishingly easy access to wagering on everything from football to horse racing, these gambling apps also offer a wide array of ways to bet – meaning that many gamblers don’t realize just how much the odds are stacked against them. DraftKings specifically boasts about “1000+ ways to bet” on more than 18 sports, with every pitch, putt, and puck carrying its own odds.

These problems are compounded by a business model supercharged with A.I. tools that reportedly know how to target users most likely to keep betting despite losing. An eye-opening report from the New York Times in September exposed how DraftKings allegedly uses millions of pieces of data to hook problem gamblers to get them to keep losing money.

“A DraftKings executive recently told investors that data science and analytics helped it improve its margins on promotion-driven sports bets by 13 percent in 2025 and that it used A.I. to personalize hundreds of millions of promotional dollars,” the Times reported, based on its investigation of internal documents and interviews with 40 employees.

Multiple data scientists told the Times that their job was to build models to identify gamblers who could be coaxed back into betting with special offers.

Some might argue the federal government has no business getting involved with regulating sports gambling. After all, even if some people do lose money on betting, that’s just part of the game in the same way people play the lottery. And casinos have been around for years, others may argue, so why should the government care about taking the practice online?

But the reality is that sports gambling on smartphones is a different animal entirely. For many people, especially young men already struggling in a culture stacked against them, sports gambling is just as addictive as drugs or alcohol. While gambling might not leave physical scars, it has just as much capacity to destroy lives and rip apart families. Instead of having to physically travel to a casino and gamble with cash, bettors can now wager from their smartphones with just a few taps using a credit card. It’s almost like giving an alcoholic a limitless beer tap in their living room.

Yet despite these concerns, sports gambling companies face far fewer restrictions on how they are allowed to conduct business and advertise their products than do alcohol and tobacco companies.

President Trump won in 2024 in part due to his targeted outreach to young men who were left disaffected by COVID shutdowns, a limping economy, and woke politics that discriminated against them. Now, his administration appears to recognize sports gambling addiction as a serious problem. The question is, will anyone be held accountable?