Are you paying more than you need to for Medicare coverage?

When was the last time you took a close look at your Medicare plan? You could be paying more than necessary or missing out on coverage that better fits your needs.

The good news? Avoiding a few common mistakes could help you save money and make more confident decisions about your healthcare coverage.

Here are three common mistakes worth watching out for:

1. Not Shopping Around

Many people stick with the same local agent or company because it’s convenient. But it could mean missing out on better options.

Coverage details like doctor networks and out-of-pocket costs can differ significantly between plans, and not every insurance agent represents multiple insurers.

The smarter approach: work with a licensed Medicare broker who can compare plans across numerous insurers and plan types, helping you get a great plan at a premium you can afford.

2. Choosing a Plan Because Someone Else Likes It

Your neighbor loves their Medicare plan. Your best friend says theirs is the best. But does that mean it’s right for you? Not necessarily.

Your needs are unique—what works for your friend may leave you paying more or getting less of the coverage you need, especially if you have different health conditions or medical service preferences.

The smarter approach: compare plans based on your specific health needs, not someone else’s experience.

3. Assuming You Can Only Review Plans Annually

Many people associate Medicare plan changes with the Annual Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7. But that’s not the only time you should be thinking about your coverage.

If you have a Medicare Supplement (or Medigap) policy, for example, you can review your coverage and compare rates all year. You may be able to switch to another policy but be aware that medical underwriting restrictions may apply depending on your circumstances and state.

Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans have different enrollment rules, with changes generally limited to specific enrollment periods.

The smarter approach: Don’t wait to ask whether your current coverage is still a good fit. A review with a knowledgeable advisor can help you understand your options and when changes may be possible.

The Right Medicare Guidance Can Make All the Difference

You don’t have to navigate Medicare alone. Solutions are just a phone call away. AMAC’s licensed advisors help you compare coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, understand your benefits, and find the right plan for your needs and budget.

Whether you are exploring Medicare for the first time or wondering if your current coverage is still the right fit, we are here to help.

Our guidance is complimentary, with no obligation to enroll.

Call 1-855-611-4856 to speak with a licensed Medicare advisor or request a call at your convenience.