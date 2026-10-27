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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Medicare

A Simple Way to Shop Medicare Plans Online

Shop Medicare online with AMAC's Self-Enrollment Tool. Compare Advantage and Drug plans, check costs, and enroll from home. Licensed advisors ready to help.

1 min read

happy senior woman on computer

Like to Do Things Online? Now You Can Shop Medicare That Way, Too!

Shopping for Medicare coverage just got more convenient! With AMAC's Medicare Self-Enrollment Tool, you can explore Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans, compare costs, and enroll online—all from the comfort of home.

Simply enter your ZIP code, add your doctors and prescriptions, and explore available plans to find coverage that fits your needs. You can take your time, review your options, and make decisions on your schedule.

And you're never on your own. If you have questions or prefer personal assistance, AMAC's licensed Medicare advisors are just a phone call away.

Ready to explore your options? Click below and get started today!

Compare Medicare Plans Online
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About the author

Contributing Writer

AMAC's Medicare Advisory Service provides personalized, no-cost guidance from licensed Medicare advisors who help members confidently compare coverage options and choose the Medicare plan that best fits their healthcare needs and budget.

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