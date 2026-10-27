Like to Do Things Online? Now You Can Shop Medicare That Way, Too!

Shopping for Medicare coverage just got more convenient! With AMAC's Medicare Self-Enrollment Tool, you can explore Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans, compare costs, and enroll online—all from the comfort of home.

Simply enter your ZIP code, add your doctors and prescriptions, and explore available plans to find coverage that fits your needs. You can take your time, review your options, and make decisions on your schedule.

And you're never on your own. If you have questions or prefer personal assistance, AMAC's licensed Medicare advisors are just a phone call away.

Ready to explore your options? Click below and get started today!