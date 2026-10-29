Turning 65 doesn't always mean you need to enroll in Medicare Part B right away. In fact, many people can delay Part B without paying a late enrollment penalty—but only if they meet certain requirements.

Understanding when you can safely postpone enrollment can help you avoid unnecessary premiums while protecting yourself from costly penalties later.

What Is Medicare Part B?

Medicare Part B helps cover medically necessary outpatient healthcare services, including:

Doctor visits

Preventive care and screenings

Outpatient procedures

Durable medical equipment

Lab tests and diagnostic services

Certain home health services

Unlike Medicare Part A, which is often premium-free for those who qualify, Part B requires a monthly premium.

Can You Delay Part B?

Yes—but only in certain situations.

The most common reason people delay Medicare Part B is because they're still working and have health insurance through their own employer or their spouse's current employer. If that coverage qualifies, you can usually postpone enrolling in Part B without paying a late enrollment penalty.

When Can You Enroll Later Without a Penalty?

You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) if you're covered by a group health plan based on current employment—either your own or your spouse's.

In this situation, you can:

Delay enrolling in Medicare Part B while you're still covered by the employer's health plan.

Enroll later during your Special Enrollment Period without paying a late enrollment penalty.

Generally, your Special Enrollment Period lasts for 8 months after your employment or employer health coverage ends—whichever happens first.

Not All Health Coverage Lets You Delay Part B

Having health insurance at age 65 doesn’t automatically mean you can postpone enrolling in Medicare Part B without penalty.

The following types of coverage generally do not qualify you for the employment-based Part B Special Enrollment Period:

COBRA coverage

Retiree health insurance

Individual Marketplace coverage

Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits alone

These programs can provide valuable healthcare benefits, but they don’t necessarily protect you from Medicare late enrollment penalties.

What Happens If You Delay Without Qualifying?

If you don't qualify for a Special Enrollment Period and choose not to enroll when you're first eligible, you may face two significant consequences:

A Late Enrollment Penalty

In most cases, you'll pay an additional 10% of the standard Part B premium for every full 12-month period you were eligible but didn't enroll. For many beneficiaries, this penalty lasts as long as they have Part B coverage.

A Gap in Coverage

If you miss your enrollment opportunity, you may have to wait for the next General Enrollment Period to sign up, potentially leaving you without outpatient medical coverage for several months.

Questions to Ask Before Delaying Part B

Before deciding to postpone enrollment, consider these questions:

Is my current health insurance based on active employment?

Is the coverage through my employer or my spouse's current employer?

Will my employer coverage remain in effect after I turn 65?

Do I know when my Special Enrollment Period begins and ends?

If you're unsure, it's a good idea to speak with your employer's benefits administrator or a licensed Medicare advisor before making your decision.

Don't Miss Your Special Enrollment Window

Once your employment or qualifying employer coverage ends, it's important to enroll in Medicare Part B promptly.

Missing your Special Enrollment Period could result in:

Lifetime late enrollment penalties

Delayed coverage

Higher healthcare costs

Planning ahead can help ensure a smooth transition from employer coverage to Medicare.

Not Sure When to Enroll in Medicare Part B? AMAC Can Help.

Deciding when to enroll in Medicare Part B isn’t always straightforward, every situation is unique. AMAC’s licensed Medicare advisors can help you understand your Medicare coverage options, identify important enrollment deadlines, and make informed decisions about your next steps.

Don’t leave your Medicare decisions to guesswork.

Contact AMAC’s Medicare Advisory Service today for personalized guidance.