Five new candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America won House seats Tuesday. Together with reelected Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., that brings the number of DSA-backed members in the next House of Representatives, as of this writing, to at least seven.

This marks a significant expansion for a movement whose official program calls for abolishing the Senate, bringing the nation’s largest corporations under public ownership, and replacing the president and the Supreme Court with institutions subordinate to Congress.

Perhaps the most consequential development is the DSA’s success in making ideas once considered politically unacceptable increasingly difficult for Democrat leaders to dismiss.

The Overton window, a concept developed by policy researcher Joseph Overton, describes the range of ideas politicians can advocate without being pushed outside the mainstream. That range can shift, and yesterday’s election shows that it most certainly has in recent years. Proposals once considered unthinkable have now become part of ordinary political debate.

In New York, Rep.-elect Claire Valdez campaigned to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and impose universal rent control. In Pennsylvania, Rep.-elect Chris Rabb advocated universal basic income, free high-speed public transportation, and what he calls “national grocery stores.” He also wants ICE abolished.

Rep.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated former Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in a New York Democrat primary. A former organizer of virulent pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University, she calls for ending U.S. funding to Israel and divesting from what her website calls “Israeli apartheid.”

Colorado’s Melat Kiros unseated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette in a Democrat primary. Kiros opposes Israel’s existence as a specifically Jewish state. Asked whether the 2025 lethal firebombing of a Boulder gathering supporting Israeli hostages held in Gaza was antisemitic, she declined to say so. She later expressed regret for not conveying sufficient empathy for the Jewish community but still stopped short of calling the attack unequivocally antisemitic.

In Michigan, Rep.-elect Donavan McKinney defeated incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar in the Democrat primary before winning the general election. Thanedar had the backing of House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., making McKinney’s primary victory another sign that DSA-backed challengers can upset the party establishment.

In local elections, DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George was elected mayor of Washington, D.C. In Florida, DSA-backed Ashley Herrmann defeated a Republican state House incumbent in a district President Donald Trump carried in 2024.

Most of the congressional newcomers won in overwhelmingly Democrat districts, where the primaries were decisive. That hardly means the country has embraced socialism. Herrmann’s victory, however, shows the movement can win beyond those strongholds.

The socialists’ influence extends beyond DSA-endorsed candidates. In Michigan, Democrat Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers after campaigning for “Medicare for All” and opposing military assistance to Israel. El-Sayed was not endorsed by the DSA and calls himself a capitalist, not a socialist. His victory nonetheless illustrates how positions associated with the socialist Left are gaining support beyond the DSA’s formal ranks.

The DSA’s program is sweeping. It advocates moving toward the abolition of police and prisons, ending all military and economic aid to Israel, and replacing the two-party system. Not every endorsed candidate embraces every plank, but those are the stated goals of the movement helping elect them.

Public attitudes have shifted, too. Gallup reported in September that 65% of Democrats viewed socialism positively, compared with 50% in 2010. Among independents, the figure rose from 37% in 2025 to 45% this year. Overall, 43% of Americans viewed socialism favorably, a Gallup high. The DSA itself remained less popular: 38% favorable and 54% unfavorable.

Those figures do not establish that Americans endorse the DSA’s platform or that the organization caused the change. They do suggest that the socialist label carries less stigma than it once did.

Winning majority support for its most sweeping proposals is not essential to the DSA’s strategy. Its candidates campaign on concerns about housing, wages, and health care, then use public office to bring more far-reaching ideas into legislative debates. Each victory makes those proposals harder for Democratic leaders to ignore, particularly when a small faction may hold crucial votes in a closely divided House.

The DSA does not need to control the Democratic Party to change its direction. It only needs to make its agenda increasingly difficult for party leaders to reject.

Sadly, Tuesday’s election showed just how much progress the socialists have made toward that goal.

Reprinted with permission from the Daily Signal.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.