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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Social Security

EXCLUSIVE: Social Security Administration Provides Valuable Updates on Issues Affecting Seniors

Social Security corrected tens of millions of files in its Social Security Number database, and the November package also explains how to spot a government impostor calling you.

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Social Security Cards Symbolizing Benefits for Elderly United Stated.

AMAC’s partnership with the Social Security Administration gives us access to the agency’s Monthly Information Package (MIP), a collection of articles that provides updates on Social Security programs, services, and resources. In support of the AMAC Foundation’s mission to serve as a trusted educational resource for older Americans, we value this opportunity to bring more internal SSA information directly to the people we serve.

The November package includes:

For past issues, visit ssa.gov/news/en/mip.

Look for updated compilations in AMAC media every month and, if you have any questions or need any further detail on the topics covered, our acclaimed AMAC Foundation Social Security Advisory Service is available to help you.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

Gerry Hafer is a member of the AMAC Foundation's accredited Social Security Advisory Staff.

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